India’s space hero: How Shubhanshu Shukla went from flying Sukhoi-30 to SpaceX’s Dragon?

Abhinav Yadav
Edited By Abhinav Yadav
Published: Jun 24, 2025, 21:07 IST | Updated: Jun 24, 2025, 21:07 IST

Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, Indian Air Force pilot and Gaganyaan astronaut, becomes the first indian to fly to the ISS via Axom Mission 4. From Lucknow to space, his journey inspires young India and marks a milestone in India’s space journey.

Who is Shubhanshu Shukla?
(Photograph:ISRO | Axom Space)

Who is Shubhanshu Shukla?

Shubhanshu Shukla is a Group Captain in the Indian Air Force and one of the four astronauts selected for India’s historic Gaganyaan Mission. Born on October 10, 1985, in Lucknow, he has also made history by being selected for Axiom Mission 4, becoming the first Indian astronaut to fly to the International Space Station (ISS).

Son of Lucknow
(Photograph:PTI)

Son of Lucknow

Shukla grew up in Lucknow and studied at City Montessori School, where he showed early interest in science and aviation. His academic brilliance and passion led him to the National Defence Academy, Pune, where he pursued engineering and later completed his master’s from the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru.

A Fighter Pilot with 2,000+ Flight Hours
(Photograph:Axom Space)

A Fighter Pilot with 2,000+ Flight Hours

Commissioned into the Indian Air Force in 2006, Shukla quickly proved his skill as a fighter pilot. He has flown a wide range of aircraft including the Sukhoi Su-30 MKI, MiG-21, MiG-29, Jaguar, Hawk and Dornier. By 2024, he was promoted to the rank of Group Captain.

Rigorous Astronaut Training in Russia
(Photograph:X)

Rigorous Astronaut Training in Russia

In 2019, Shubhanshu Shukla was chosen by ISRO to train as an astronaut for the Gaganyaan Mission. He underwent intense training at Russia’s prestigious Yuri Gagarin Cosmonaut Training Center. This included survival drills, spacecraft simulation and space medicine preparation.

India’s First Astronaut to Fly to the ISS
(Photograph:Axom Space)

India’s First Astronaut to Fly to the ISS

In 2024, Shukla was selected to pilot the international Axiom Mission 4, a collaborative effort with NASA, Axiom Space and SpaceX. This mission will take him to the International Space Station, making him the first Indian ever to visit the ISS a proud moment for the nation.

Gaganyaan Awaits in 2026
(Photograph:X)

Gaganyaan Awaits in 2026

After the Axiom mission, Shubhanshu Shukla will return to prepare for the Gaganyaan mission, expected to launch by late 2026. The mission aims to send a crew of three into a 400-km low Earth orbit for three days. If successful, it will place India among an elite group of spacefaring nations.

An Inspiration for Young India
(Photograph:PTI)

An Inspiration for Young India

Shubhanshu Shukla’s journey from Lucknow to the edge of space is a tale of ambition, discipline and national pride. As India looks to expand its space programme, including space stations and lunar missions, he stands as a symbol of what’s possible through hard work and scientific excellence.

