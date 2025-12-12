/India's Rafale vs. Bangladesh's Eurofighter: Which fighter jet will rule the skies of Bengal?

With Bangladesh signing a Letter of Intent for the Eurofighter Typhoon, the balance of air power in South Asia is about to shift. For the first time, the skies over the Bay of Bengal will host two of the world's most advanced "4.5-generation" European fighters.
This is where the "dominance" debate ends and "parity" begins.
The arrival of the Typhoon means the Indian Air Force can no longer assume unchecked air superiority on its eastern flank. The skies of Bengal are set to become a "No-Go Zone" for anyone without 4.5-gen tech.