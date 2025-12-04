/India’s new fighter jet escape system: What it is, why it matters and how it powers future indigenous jets

India has taken an important step forward in aircrew protection with the successful high-speed dynamic test of its indigenous fighter aircraft escape system, at controlled velocity at the Rail Track Rocket Sled facility of the Terminal Ballistics Research Laboratory in Chandigarh. Conducted by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), this evaluation replicated the extreme conditions encountered during real emergencies in flight. More importantly, it demonstrated India’s growing capability to design, test, and certify critical safety systems entirely on its own soil.