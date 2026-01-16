India’s new Anti-Stealth Radar Grid can detect 5th-gen F-35, Su-57 fighter jets – All about THIS air defence system

India has unveiled a new anti-stealth radar grid under Mission Sudarshan Chakra to detect 5th-generation fighters like the F-35, Su-57 and China’s J-35. Using passive PCLR technology, it strengthens India’s air defence against stealth aircraft and drones.
India has unveiled a new sophisticated anti-stealth radar grid that can detect and track advanced fifth-generation stealth aircraft such as the US F-35 Lightning II, Russian Su-57, and China’s J-35 stealth fighter prototypes.
The advanced system comes amid the need to modernise India’s air defence architecture in the aftermath of Operation Sindoor. The Indian government announced Mission Sudarshan Chakra under the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), along with other defence agencies, which has been tasked with developing next-generation radar technologies to combat threats from stealth and aerial systems.
Stealth systems are designed with very low radar cross-section, allowing them to evade conventional radars and air defence networks. As nations race to develop fifth-generation fighters and advanced missile systems, India has also stepped up its efforts to push forth the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) programme while also boosting counter-stealth capabilities.
As part of a move to ramp up the country’s air defence system, India has developed an anti-stealth radar grid, which uses the architecture of Passive Coherent Location Radar (PCLR), now being integrated as a critical element of the national Low Observable Detection Network (LODN).
PCLR is a passive multi-static radar system that does not transmit any radio signals of its own, unlike traditional radars that emit radio waves and listen for reflections. Instead, it uses signals already present in the environment, such as FM radio broadcasts, to detect and track disturbances caused by aircraft passing through, without revealing its own location.
The system would complement the existing range of indigenous and imported systems, including the Akash missile system, S-400 Triumf, Barak-8 and SPYDER, to boost India’s defence against 5th-generation fighters and drones. Defence analysts have lauded the new anti-stealth radar grid, saying that it will significantly improve India’s defence capabilities.