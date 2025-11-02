/India’s mining output: Where the biggest growth came from

Bauxite production rose sharply by 13.9 per cent to 2.13 million metric tonnes in April 2025 compared with 1.87 MMT in April 2024. For the full FY 2024-25, bauxite output increased by 2.9 per cent from 24 MMT to 24.7 MMT. India ranks second globally in aluminium production, which relies heavily on bauxite as raw material.