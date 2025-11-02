/India’s mining output: Where the biggest growth came from

LOGIN
Abhinav Yadav
Edited By Abhinav Yadav
Published: Nov 02, 2025, 16:28 IST | Updated: Nov 02, 2025, 16:28 IST

India's mining sector recorded exceptional growth in 2025, with iron ore output reaching 289 mmt and refined copper jumping 43%. bauxite, manganese, and limestone production also grew, reinforcing India’s position as one of the world’s top mining and metals producers.

Iron ore hits record 289 MMT with 4.3% growth in FY 2025
1 / 7
(Photograph: X)

India's iron ore production reached a historic high of 289 million metric tonnes in FY 2024-25. This marked a 4.3 per cent increase over the previous year's record of 277 MMT. Iron ore accounts for approximately 70 per cent of India's total mineral production by value. India ranks as the world's fourth largest producer of iron ore globally.

Bauxite production surges 13.9% reaching 2.13 MMT
2 / 7
(Photograph: X)

Bauxite production rose sharply by 13.9 per cent to 2.13 million metric tonnes in April 2025 compared with 1.87 MMT in April 2024. For the full FY 2024-25, bauxite output increased by 2.9 per cent from 24 MMT to 24.7 MMT. India ranks second globally in aluminium production, which relies heavily on bauxite as raw material.

Refined copper output jumps 43.5% to 105,000 tonnes
3 / 7
(Photograph: X)

Refined copper production surged by 43.5 per cent to 105,000 tonnes in April-May FY 2025-26 from 73,000 tonnes in the same period last year. In April 2025 alone, refined copper output climbed 15.6 per cent to 52,000 tonnes. India ranks among the world's top 10 producers of refined copper, which serves energy, construction and transport sectors.

Limestone production rises 1.2% supporting cement and steel industries
4 / 7
(Photograph: X)

Limestone output increased by 1.2 per cent to 40.5 million metric tonnes in April 2025 from 39.58 MMT in April 2024. Annual limestone production for FY 2023-24 stood at 450 MMT. Limestone and iron ore together accounted for 80 per cent of total mineral production by value. India ranks third globally in lime production.

Manganese ore records 11.8% growth reaching 3.8 MMT annually
5 / 7
(Photograph: X)

Manganese ore production reached 3.8 million metric tonnes in FY 2024-25, rising 11.8 per cent from 3.4 MMT in the previous year. In April-May FY 2025-26, manganese ore output grew by 1.4 per cent to 0.70 MMT. The mineral is essential for steel production and battery technologies used in machinery and electric vehicles.

Primary aluminium production increases 1.5% to 347,000 tonnes
6 / 7
(Photograph: X)

Primary aluminium production rose by 1.5 per cent to 347,000 tonnes in April 2025 compared with the same month last year. For April-May FY 2025-26, aluminium output was 7.07 lakh tonnes, up 1.3 per cent from 6.98 lakh tonnes. India maintains its position as the world's second largest aluminium producer after China.

Zinc concentrate and lead ore show steady growth across sectors
7 / 7
(Photograph: X)

Zinc concentrate output rose by 7.7 per cent to 0.14 million metric tonnes in April 2025. Lead concentrate production increased by 3.1 per cent from 381,000 tonnes to 393,000 tonnes in FY 2024-25. In April-May FY 2025-26, zinc concentrate production climbed 3.7 per cent to 0.28 MMT, supporting India's non-ferrous metals sector growth.

