/India's gold reserves over the years from 2021 to 2025 — RBI — (in Metric Tonnes)

Over the past few years, India has strategically expanded its gold reserves within its foreign exchange after boosting both the volume and the share. Let's have a look at the last 5 years of increased gold reserves of India.
India's gold reserves stood at 879.58 metric tonnes as of March 31, 2025, marking a consistent year-on-year increase from 695.31 tonnes in 2021, according to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).
According to data from The Indian Express, India's gold reserves totalled 822.10 metric tonnes. This amount helped India place at the 7th position globally in terms of gold reserves.
India's Reserve Bank of India (RBI) gold reserves in 2023 reached 794.64 metric tonnes as of March-end. This reserve includes total amount of gold held abroad with institutions like the Bank for International Settlements (BIS) and the Bank of England, as well as domestically held gold.
With a rise of 65.11 metric tonnes from the 695.31 metric tonnes held at the end of March 2021, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) held 760.42 metric tonnes of gold as of March 31, 2022.
The official gold reserves of India as of March 31, 2021, stood at approximately 695.31 metric tonnes, out of which 403.01 tonnes were held overseas and 292.30 tonnes were kept domestically by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).