/India’s gold reserves over 10 years: How much have they increased from 2015 to 2025?

The total gold reserves of India were estimated to be approximately 558 tonnes in 2015, placing the country 10th globally in holdings at that time. This benchmark came from the World Gold Council and official Reserve Bank of India reports.
By the end of 2016, India’s official gold reserves rose to around 560 tonnes. The Reserve Bank’s data indicated a gradual accumulation, reflecting sustained gold purchases for reserve diversification.
In 2017, India’s gold reserves continued their growth trend, reaching about 574 tonnes. The increase signified the Reserve Bank of India’s response to global financial uncertainties and its strategy for asset diversification.
At the end of 2018, India’s gold reserves climbed further to approximately 607 tonnes, according to World Gold Council data cited by national news sources. The RBI’s gold acquisition remained steady and formed a larger share of India’s forex reserves due to rising global risks.
In March 2019, India's gold reserves accounted for 612.56 metric tons, as per the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). Of this amount, 292 metric tons were held domestically, while the remainder was held overseas in safe custody with the Bank of England and the Bank for International Settlements.
In 2020, the gold reserves of India stood at approximately 653 metric tonnes at the end of March and 668 metric tonnes at the end of September, according to Business Standard.
The official gold reserves of India as of March 31, 2021, stood at approximately 695.31 metric tonnes, out of which 403.01 tonnes were held overseas and 292.30 tonnes were kept domestically by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).
With a rise of 65.11 metric tonnes from the 695.31 metric tonnes held at the end of March 2021, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) held 760.42 metric tonnes of gold as of March 31, 2022.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) gold reserves in 2023 reached 794.64 metric tonnes as of March-end. This reserve includes the total amount of gold held abroad with institutions like the Bank for International Settlements (BIS) and the Bank of England, as well as domestically held gold.
India's gold reserves totalled 822.10 metric tonnes in 2024. This amount helped India place at the 7th position globally in terms of gold reserves, according to data in the Indian Express.
India's gold reserves stood at 879.58 metric tonnes as of March 31, 2025, marking a consistent year-on-year increase from 695.31 tonnes in 2021, according to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).