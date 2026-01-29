/India’s FY27 GDP set to soar at 6.8–7.2%! Why does the Economic Survey say growth is locked in?

The report highlights that India’s services sector contributes more than half of the Gross Value Added and serves as a major driver of exports and employment in the country. "Not only does it continue to underpin domestic growth, but services have also emerged as the most stable and resilient component of GDP acting as a high-growth, low-volatility anchor, as is the case across the globe." India is the world’s seventh-largest exporter of services, with its share in global services trade more than doubling from 2 per cent in 2005 to 4.3 per cent in 2024, and the sector continues to be the largest recipient of foreign direct investment inflows.

