/India’s first Republic Day parade post Operation Sindoor: 7 changes that set it apart!

The preparations are in full swing as India gears up for the 77th Republic day celebrations on Jnauary 26, 2026. The celebration marks a clear departure from precedent, it is the first national military showcase since Operation Sindoor, the tri-services operation launched in May 2025, and it reflects how recent conflict has influenced doctrine, presentation and messaging. Held on Kartavya Path, the parade is designed less as spectacle and more as an explanation of how India prepares for and executes modern warfare. Here are seven interesting facts that make this year's Republic Day Parade different:

