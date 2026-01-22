/India’s first Republic Day parade post Operation Sindoor: 7 changes that set it apart!

Held on Kartavya Path, this year's Republic Day parade is designed less as spectacle and more as an explanation of how India prepares for and executes modern warfare.
The preparations are in full swing as India gears up for the 77th Republic day celebrations on Jnauary 26, 2026. The celebration marks a clear departure from precedent, it is the first national military showcase since Operation Sindoor, the tri-services operation launched in May 2025, and it reflects how recent conflict has influenced doctrine, presentation and messaging. Held on Kartavya Path, the parade is designed less as spectacle and more as an explanation of how India prepares for and executes modern warfare. Here are seven interesting facts that make this year's Republic Day Parade different:
The aerial segment will feature a specially curated ‘Sindoor' formation, drawing directly from the experience of Operation Sindoor. Fighter aircraft including two Rafale, two Su-30MKI, two MiG-29 and a Jaguar will participate in the formation, reflecting both frontline capability and fleet depth. Transport and support aircraft will follow, reinforcing the emphasis on jointness and sustained operations. In total, 29 aircraft including four transport planes and nine helicopters will also be a part of the flypast according to PTI.
A notable highlight is the display of India’s long-range anti-ship hypersonic glide missile, recently tested successfully by DRDO. With a range of around 1,500 kilometres and the ability to reach targets in almost 15 minutes, the LRAShM missile signals India’s entry into an exclusive group of nations developing hypersonic weapons, particularly for maritime deterrence in the Indian Ocean Region. Other key indigenous platforms, including the Dhanush Gun System, Akash (L) Launcher, Suryastra Universal Rocket Launcher System and Akash missile variants will also be displayed alongside.
The parade will also debut the Bhairav Light Commando Battalion, trained for rapid deployment and extreme conditions. Alongside them will be specialised animal contingents, including Zanskar ponies and Bactrian camels, which will highlight the Army’s reliance on traditional logistics in high-altitude terrain where modern transport remains limited. The light commando battalion, which was raised around October last year, had taken part in the Army Day Parade on Thursday held this year in a civil area in Jaipur.
For the first time, the Indian Army will present a phased Battle Array that mirrors real combat sequencing. Reconnaissance elements will lead the column, followed by logistics units and combat platforms, with troops moving alongside in full battle gear. Units will move in operational order, supported by live commentary explaining their roles on the battlefield. This approach is intended to familiarise the public with how land, air and support elements integrate during operations rather than appearing as isolated formations. "The newly raised Bhairav light commando battalion will make its Republic Day Parade debut this January 26 while key Army assets including indigenous platforms accompanied with personnel will roll down the Kartavya Path in a 'phased battle array formation'", officials told PTI.
In a symbolic but deliberate shift, the government has renamed all guest enclosures after Indian rivers, replacing long-standing VIP labels. Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh has described this as an effort to dismantle VIP culture along with reinforcing the parade’s civic character. Beating Retreat enclosures have similarly been named after Indian musical instruments.
ANI reported that nearly 10,000 special guests have been given invitations. The list includes innovators, start-up founders, self-help group members and individuals recognised for contributions to employment generation and research. Arrangements include visits to the National War Memorial and opportunities to interact with ministers.
With European Council President António Luís Santos da Costa and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen will also be attending as Chief Guests, the parade carries diplomatic significance. More than ceremony, it projects a message of capability, confidence and evolving military thought shaped by recent experience. This years Republic Day celebrations will be even more significant as India is on the cusp of signing what is being deemed as the 'mother of all trade deals' with the EU, after nearly two years of negotiations.