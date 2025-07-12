LOGIN
India’s AMCA: Will this 5.5 generation fighter jet redefine South Asia’s air war?

Abhinav Yadav
Edited By Abhinav Yadav
Published: Jul 12, 2025, 23:02 IST | Updated: Jul 12, 2025, 23:02 IST

India’s AMCA stealth jet is set to change future air power. With advanced tech, AI, and made-in-India design, it’s a bold move to cut imports. Know how this fighter aims to join elite global ranks and reshape South Asia’s skies.

India’s AMCA - The Next-Gen Stealth Fighter
(Photograph: X | AI)

India’s AMCA - The Next-Gen Stealth Fighter

India is building the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA), a 5.5-generation stealth fighter jet. The AMCA aims to boost the Indian Air Force by 2030 and reduce dependence on foreign fighter jets like the Rafale. The Defence Ministry approved the project in May 2025, with a budget of $1.8 billion for development.

Stealth and Supercruise Power
(Photograph: X | AI)

Stealth and Supercruise Power

The AMCA will feature advanced stealth design, making it very hard to detect by radar. It is designed for supercruise, flying at supersonic speeds without afterburners, which saves fuel and increases range. The jet will also have an internal weapons bay for better stealth.

Cutting-Edge Weapons - BrahMos-NG
(Photograph: X | AI)

Cutting-Edge Weapons - BrahMos-NG

According to DefenceXP, the AMCA will carry the BrahMos-NG missile for both nuclear and conventional strikes. It will also be able to launch Astra air-to-air missiles, Rudram anti-radiation missiles, and precision-guided bombs. Directed-energy weapons are planned for future upgrades.

AI, Avionics, and Digital Warfare
(Photograph: X | AI)

AI, Avionics, and Digital Warfare

The AMCA will use artificial intelligence to help pilots with real-time decisions. Its digital cockpit will fuse data from multiple sensors, giving pilots a clear view of the battlefield. Netcentric warfare features will allow the jet to work with drones and other aircraft in combat.

Investment and Indigenous Push
(Photograph: DRDO)

Investment and Indigenous Push

The project’s initial cost is about Rs 15,000 crore ($1.8 billion), with a total investment that could reach $15 billion by the time the jet enters service. India aims to build 160-200 jets by 2047, focusing on self-reliance and reducing imports. Private companies are now also becoming part of the project, marking a shift in defence strategy.

What’s Next for the AMCA?
(Photograph: X | AI)

What’s Next for the AMCA?

The first prototype is expected within few years, with full production by 2032 and induction into the Air Force by 2034. The AMCA could make India the fourth country with an indigenous fifth-generation stealth fighter, after the US, China, and Russia. Experts say this jet may redefine air power in South Asia.

