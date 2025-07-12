/India’s AMCA: Will this 5.5 generation fighter jet redefine South Asia’s air war?

India’s AMCA stealth jet is set to change future air power. With advanced tech, AI, and made-in-India design, it’s a bold move to cut imports. Know how this fighter aims to join elite global ranks and reshape South Asia’s skies.
India is building the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA), a 5.5-generation stealth fighter jet. The AMCA aims to boost the Indian Air Force by 2030 and reduce dependence on foreign fighter jets like the Rafale. The Defence Ministry approved the project in May 2025, with a budget of $1.8 billion for development.
The AMCA will feature advanced stealth design, making it very hard to detect by radar. It is designed for supercruise, flying at supersonic speeds without afterburners, which saves fuel and increases range. The jet will also have an internal weapons bay for better stealth.
According to DefenceXP, the AMCA will carry the BrahMos-NG missile for both nuclear and conventional strikes. It will also be able to launch Astra air-to-air missiles, Rudram anti-radiation missiles, and precision-guided bombs. Directed-energy weapons are planned for future upgrades.
The AMCA will use artificial intelligence to help pilots with real-time decisions. Its digital cockpit will fuse data from multiple sensors, giving pilots a clear view of the battlefield. Netcentric warfare features will allow the jet to work with drones and other aircraft in combat.
The project’s initial cost is about Rs 15,000 crore ($1.8 billion), with a total investment that could reach $15 billion by the time the jet enters service. India aims to build 160-200 jets by 2047, focusing on self-reliance and reducing imports. Private companies are now also becoming part of the project, marking a shift in defence strategy.
The first prototype is expected within few years, with full production by 2032 and induction into the Air Force by 2034. The AMCA could make India the fourth country with an indigenous fifth-generation stealth fighter, after the US, China, and Russia. Experts say this jet may redefine air power in South Asia.