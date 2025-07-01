LOGIN
India's Agni 5 bunker buster vs US GBU-57 MOP, and China's DF-15 series

A comparison of India’s new Agni-5 variant, the US GBU-57 MOP, and China’s DF-15 series as India leaps into the elite club of the US and China.

DRDO’s Agni-5 Missile
(Photograph:AFP)

DRDO’s Agni-5 Missile

Agni-5 is a land-based road mobile Intercontinental Ballistic Missile, capable of delivering flexibility in launch. It contains 7,500 kg and is capable of 100-meter penetration reinforced concrete.

Range: 2,500 km approx | Speed: Mach 8–20 | Role: Strategic deep strike | Weight: 7,500 kg

US GBU-57 MOP
(Photograph:AFP)

US GBU-57 MOP

GBU-57 is a large conventional bomb designed to be delivered by bomber aircraft such as the B-2 Spirit. GBU-57 weighs roughly 13,600 kg with approximately 2,700 kilograms of explosive and can penetrate 60 meters of reinforced concrete.

Range: Depending on the bomber (approx) | Speed: Mach 1 | Role: Anti-nuclear strike | Weight: 13,600 kg

China's DF-15C
(Photograph:Chinese State Media)

China's DF-15C

China's DF-15C is a short-range ballistic missile with bunker-busting capabilities. It is a land-based ballistic missile with a regional strike range and penetration capacity widely unknown but expected to be around 20 meters.

Range: 700 km | Speed: Mach 6 to Mach 8 | Role: Likely concrete penetration ~25 m| Weight: 500-700 kg

Advantage Agni-5 Missile
(Photograph:AFP)

Advantage Agni-5 Missile

While the GBU-57 have proven capabilities, Agni-5 is still under development, but is supposed to be more lethal and destructive than GBU-57. However, the DF-15C is a short-range ballistic missile with bunker-busting capabilities, limited by both range, speed, and penetration capacities significantly lower than both GBU-57 and Agni-5.

