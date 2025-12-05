/India–Russia summit 2025: When Russia helped India in the war against Pakistan in 1971

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s visit to India invites reflection on one of the most consequential chapters in India–Russia relations. While both leaders are currently holding bilateral talks at Hyderabad House, the visit also recalls the Soviet Union’s support during the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971. That crisis which was born from the humanitarian catastrophe in East Pakistan and the massive refugee influx into India not only tested New Delhi’s diplomacy but also defence preparedness on an unmatched scale. However, this also anchored India and Russia’s (then the USSR’s) relationship, demonstrating how deep-rooted the friendship is and how far back the ties go.