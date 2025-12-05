/India–Russia Summit 2025: How Soviet's UN support helped India liberate Goa

Portugal’s presence in India began in 1510, when Afonso de Albuquerque captured Goa from the Sultan of Bijapur, establishing it as he capital of Portuguese India. This was after Vasco da Gama had opened the sea route to Asia, in 1498. Goa flourished through the 16th century but declined steadily with the arrival of the Dutch. By the 18th century, the region became a shadow of its former self. After India’s Independence from the British rule in 1947, Portugal refused to relinquish Goa, Daman and Diu, insisting that the Goan Catholics would be unsafe. However the Hindus formed the majority and millions of Catholics had been living peacefully across India.

