/India-Russia Summit 2025: How joint weapons production became the core of bilateral defence cooperation

Indian and Russian defence ties have gained renewed importance as both the nations today prepare to expand their military-technical engagement. Defence cooperation, however, continues to remains a central pillar of the strategic partnership, guided by the long-term Programme for Military Technical Cooperation. At the same time currently there are several bilateral projects underway. According to the Indian embassy in Moscow, these include the licensed production of Su-30MKI fighters and T-90 tanks, upgrades of MiG-29 aircraft, and the supply of MiG-29K and Kamov-31 helicopters.