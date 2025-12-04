/India-Russia Summit 2025: How joint weapons production became the core of bilateral defence cooperation

Indian and Russian defence ties have gained renewed importance as both the nations today prepare to expand their military-technical engagement.
Russian President Vladimir Putin is scheduled to arrive in India this evening for a two-day visit. This visit comes at a very critical moment in the bilateral relationship, as both countries seek to reinforce their long-standing strategic cooperation amid shifting global dynamics. Putin will also participate in the 23rd India–Russia Annual Summit, where both the countries are expected to review defence cooperation, explore new agreements and outline the next phase of their strategic partnership.
Indian and Russian defence ties have gained renewed importance as both the nations today prepare to expand their military-technical engagement. Defence cooperation, however, continues to remains a central pillar of the strategic partnership, guided by the long-term Programme for Military Technical Cooperation. At the same time currently there are several bilateral projects underway. According to the Indian embassy in Moscow, these include the licensed production of Su-30MKI fighters and T-90 tanks, upgrades of MiG-29 aircraft, and the supply of MiG-29K and Kamov-31 helicopters.
The relationship of the two countries, began during the Cold War with the Soviet Union emerging as India’s principal defence supplier. The 1971 Indo-Soviet Treaty of Peace, Friendship and Cooperation further deepened this reliance, later enabling the induction of MiG fighters, T-72 tanks and a range of naval systems. After the collapse of the Soviet Union, Moscow remained a consistent and willing partner.
By the late 1990s and early 2000s, the defence partnership of the two countries matured into joint design and co-production. The Military Technical Cooperation Programme for 2021–2031 today provides a framework for joint R&D, production and lifecycle support across multiple domains. As per the official data of SIPRI, India remains Russia’s largest defence partner, receiving 38 per cent share in the country's export in 2020–24.
The most prominent example of the advanced co-development of India and Russia is the BrahMos cruise missile programme. Jointly designed by DRDO and Russia’s NPO Mashinostroyeniya, the missile is considered to be the world’s fastest operational supersonic cruise missile. The land, sea and air-launched variants of the missile shed light on the depth of technological integration achieved by the two sides.
Hindustan Aeronautics Limited, today, produces the Su-30MKI under licence, making it one of India’s most successful aviation production programmes. The aircraft forms the core of the Indian Air Force’s combat fleet, supported by a well-established ecosystem of assembly, maintenance and upgrades within India.
Licensed production of T-90S Bhishma tanks has helped India strengthen its armoured forces while enhancing domestic manufacturing capacity. These vehicles are assembled and supported through Indian facilities.
The Indo-Russia Rifles Private Limited (IRRPL) venture in Korwa has begun the production of AK-203 assault rifles under the country's 'Make in India' initiative.
Beyond just co-production, India also operates several key Russian platforms procured directly from Moscow. These weapons include the S-400 Triumf air defence system as well as INS Vikramaditya, the refurbished aircraft carrier. A significant proportion of India’s conventional and nuclear-powered submarines are also of Russian origin.