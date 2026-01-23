/India Republic Day 2026: Parade timings, theme, chief guests, live streaming and all you need to know

India will mark its 77th Republic Day on January 26, 2026 with a grand parade at Kartavya Path in New Delhi, celebrating the 150th anniversary of the national song 'Vande Mataram'. The theme, woven into cultural performances and parade décor, honours the song’s legacy and India’s journey since independence. Paintings from the 1923 Bande Mataram Album, by Tejendra Kumar Mitra will be displayed along the parade route as 'view-cutters', illustrating verses of the song and connecting past and present narratives of nationhood.

