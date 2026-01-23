/India Republic Day 2026: Parade timings, theme, chief guests, live streaming and all you need to know

A total of 30 Tableaux (including 17 from States or UTs and 13 from Ministries or Departments or Services) will roll down the Kartavya Path this year, representing India’s diversity, progress and heritage.
India will mark its 77th Republic Day on January 26, 2026 with a grand parade at Kartavya Path in New Delhi, celebrating the 150th anniversary of the national song 'Vande Mataram'. The theme, woven into cultural performances and parade décor, honours the song’s legacy and India’s journey since independence. Paintings from the 1923 Bande Mataram Album, by Tejendra Kumar Mitra will be displayed along the parade route as 'view-cutters', illustrating verses of the song and connecting past and present narratives of nationhood.
The Republic Day ceremony will begin with Prime Minister Narendra Modi laying a wreath at the National War Memorial at 9:30 am IST on January 26, followed by the parade, which is scheduled to start at 10:30 am. The duration of the Republic Day Parade will be around 90 minutes.
The parade will feature marching contingents from the Army, Navy, Air Force and Central Armed Police Forces, along with striking tableaux from states, Union Territories and ministries. A first-of-its-kind 'battle array' formation will depict military formations moving in operational sequence rather than static display. This year’s line-up will also include new units such as the Bhairav Light Commando Battalion.
A total of 30 Tableaux (including 17 from States or UTs and 13 from Ministries or Departments or Services) will roll down the Kartavya Path this year, representing India’s diversity, progress and heritage. These include depictions of historical events, technological achievements and cultural motifs. About 2,500 cultural artists will also perform on Kartvyapath this year. The theme of the performance will be "स्वतंत्रता का मंत्र - वंदे मातरम" and "समृद्धि का मंत्र - आत्मनिर्भर भारत".
The aerial component, a key highlight, will showcase the Indian Air Force’s capabilities with a flypast of fighter and support aircraft. The flypast will feature a total of 29 aircrafts of the armed forces, including Rafale, Su-30, P8i, C-295, Mig-29, Apache, LCH, ALH, Mi-17 in different formations. The parade will also include animal contingents and ceremonial units symbolising India’s varied operational terrain and societal contributions.
India has invited two senior European Union leaders as chief guests for Republic Day 2026: Ursula von der Leyen, president of the European Commission, and António Costa, President of the European Council. Their joint presence is reflective of the deepening India-EU engagement and marks the first time two EU officials are set to attend the ceremony together. Alongside, approximately 10,000 special guests from different walks of life have been invited to witness the parade.
In addition to national broadcast on Doordarshan, the parade will be accessible online via the PIB and MyGov YouTube channels, making the celebrations visible to audiences across India and globally. Early arrival is recommended for those attending in person, as gates typically open several hours before the parade commences.