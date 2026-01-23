LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /India Republic Day 2026: Parade timings, theme, chief guests, live streaming and all you need to know

India Republic Day 2026: Parade timings, theme, chief guests, live streaming and all you need to know

Subhadra Srivastava
Edited By Subhadra Srivastava
Published: Jan 23, 2026, 15:03 IST | Updated: Jan 23, 2026, 15:03 IST

A total of 30 Tableaux (including 17 from States or UTs and 13 from Ministries or Departments or Services) will roll down the Kartavya Path this year, representing India’s diversity, progress and heritage.

A celebration with a historic theme
1 / 7
(Photograph: ANI)

A celebration with a historic theme

India will mark its 77th Republic Day on January 26, 2026 with a grand parade at Kartavya Path in New Delhi, celebrating the 150th anniversary of the national song 'Vande Mataram'. The theme, woven into cultural performances and parade décor, honours the song’s legacy and India’s journey since independence. Paintings from the 1923 Bande Mataram Album, by Tejendra Kumar Mitra will be displayed along the parade route as 'view-cutters', illustrating verses of the song and connecting past and present narratives of nationhood.

Time, venue and how to watch
2 / 7
(Photograph: ANI)

Time, venue and how to watch

The Republic Day ceremony will begin with Prime Minister Narendra Modi laying a wreath at the National War Memorial at 9:30 am IST on January 26, followed by the parade, which is scheduled to start at 10:30 am. The duration of the Republic Day Parade will be around 90 minutes.

Marching contingents, formations and military assets
3 / 7
(Photograph: ANI)

Marching contingents, formations and military assets

The parade will feature marching contingents from the Army, Navy, Air Force and Central Armed Police Forces, along with striking tableaux from states, Union Territories and ministries. A first-of-its-kind 'battle array' formation will depict military formations moving in operational sequence rather than static display. This year’s line-up will also include new units such as the Bhairav Light Commando Battalion.

Cultural tableaux and creative displays
4 / 7
(Photograph: ANI)

Cultural tableaux and creative displays

A total of 30 Tableaux (including 17 from States or UTs and 13 from Ministries or Departments or Services) will roll down the Kartavya Path this year, representing India’s diversity, progress and heritage. These include depictions of historical events, technological achievements and cultural motifs. About 2,500 cultural artists will also perform on Kartvyapath this year. The theme of the performance will be "स्वतंत्रता का मंत्र - वंदे मातरम" and "समृद्धि का मंत्र - आत्मनिर्भर भारत".

Aerial spectacle and symbolic elements
5 / 7
(Photograph: ANI)

Aerial spectacle and symbolic elements

The aerial component, a key highlight, will showcase the Indian Air Force’s capabilities with a flypast of fighter and support aircraft. The flypast will feature a total of 29 aircrafts of the armed forces, including Rafale, Su-30, P8i, C-295, Mig-29, Apache, LCH, ALH, Mi-17 in different formations. The parade will also include animal contingents and ceremonial units symbolising India’s varied operational terrain and societal contributions.

Chief guests signal diplomatic focus
6 / 7
(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)

Chief guests signal diplomatic focus

India has invited two senior European Union leaders as chief guests for Republic Day 2026: Ursula von der Leyen, president of the European Commission, and António Costa, President of the European Council. Their joint presence is reflective of the deepening India-EU engagement and marks the first time two EU officials are set to attend the ceremony together. Alongside, approximately 10,000 special guests from different walks of life have been invited to witness the parade.

Live streaming and access tips
7 / 7
(Photograph: ANI)

Live streaming and access tips

In addition to national broadcast on Doordarshan, the parade will be accessible online via the PIB and MyGov YouTube channels, making the celebrations visible to audiences across India and globally. Early arrival is recommended for those attending in person, as gates typically open several hours before the parade commences.

Trending Photo

Meet top 5 batters with most fifty-plus scores in T20Is
5

Meet top 5 batters with most fifty-plus scores in T20Is

Border 2 banned in Gulf countries: How many Indian films have got blocked before?
7

Border 2 banned in Gulf countries: How many Indian films have got blocked before?

India Republic Day 2026: Parade timings, theme, chief guests, live streaming and all you need to know
7

India Republic Day 2026: Parade timings, theme, chief guests, live streaming and all you need to know

Meet top 5 batters fastest to 5,000 T20 runs
5

Meet top 5 batters fastest to 5,000 T20 runs

Meet top 5 batters with most sixes in T20 World Cup history
5

Meet top 5 batters with most sixes in T20 World Cup history