/India Republic Day 2026: Is India celebrating the 77th or 78th Republic Day?

This year’s Republic Day carries added cultural significance as India marks the 150th anniversary of its national song, ‘Vande Mataram’. Rehearsals for the 77th Republic Day parade are happening today at Kartavya Path in New Delhi ahead of the main celebrations on 26 January, which is observed as a national holiday. The Republic Day Parade will take place on that day, followed by the Beating the Retreat Full Dress Rehearsal on 28 January and the ceremonial Beating the Retreat event on 29 January. This year, the President of the European Council, António Luís Santos da Costa, and the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, will serve as the chief guests. Their visit will also coincide with the 16th EU–India Summit scheduled for 27 January.

