/India Republic Day 2026: Is India celebrating the 77th or 78th Republic Day?

As India prepares to mark Republic Day on January 26, 2026, a recurring question has once again entered public debate: is the country celebrating its 77th or 78th Republic Day? The issue has drawn attention across news platforms and social media, particularly as preparations gather momentum for a Republic Day parade featuring distinguished international guests.
The answer of this question lies in how Republic Day is counted, by the number of times it has been observed and not by the number of years elapsed. India became a republic on January 26, 1950, when the Constitution of India came into force, replacing the Government of India Act, 1935. The annual celebration has been held without interruption since then, making the starting point of the count both clear and historically fixed.
The confusion largely arises from a misunderstanding of how anniversaries are counted. The first Republic Day was celebrated in 1950 itself. The second Republic Day followed in 1951, the third in 1952, and the sequence continued year after year. On this basis, January 26, 2026 marks the 77th Republic Day celebration.
In fact, the Government of India has also officially referred to the 2026 celebrations as the 77th Republic Day across its communications and digital platforms. Government websites, press releases, and official announcements follow the same counting method used since 1950, in which the inaugural Republic Day itself is counted as the first.
While India gained independence on August 15, 1947, it began governing itself under its own constitutional framework on January 26, 1950. Every year, the day is commemorated with a spectacular Republic Day Parade on Kartavya Path near India Gate in New Delhi, which is watched by millions of Indians. It honours the nation’s sovereignty, democratic values, and progress, while also showcasing the impressive military formations and vibrant cultural tableaux.
This year’s Republic Day carries added cultural significance as India marks the 150th anniversary of its national song, ‘Vande Mataram’. Rehearsals for the 77th Republic Day parade are happening today at Kartavya Path in New Delhi ahead of the main celebrations on 26 January, which is observed as a national holiday. The Republic Day Parade will take place on that day, followed by the Beating the Retreat Full Dress Rehearsal on 28 January and the ceremonial Beating the Retreat event on 29 January. This year, the President of the European Council, António Luís Santos da Costa, and the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, will serve as the chief guests. Their visit will also coincide with the 16th EU–India Summit scheduled for 27 January.