/India Republic Day 2026: From BrahMos to Akash, 6 key weapons that will be on display at the parade

India will observe its 77th Republic Day on January 26, 2026 with a ceremonial parade at Kartavya Path, New Delhi, commemorating the 150th anniversary of the national song, ‘Vande Mataram’. This year’s celebrations carry heightened strategic significance, being the first Republic Day parade after Operation Sindoor, India’s precision cross-border strikes against terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in May last year, executed in response to the Pahalgam terror attack in April. The parade will also be showcasing India’s land, air, and missile capabilities in a phased battle array, thus focusing and highlighting the country’s commitment to deterrence, rapid mobilisation, and indigenous defence systems.