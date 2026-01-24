For the 2026 Republic Day celebrations, Antonio Luís Santos da Costa, the President of the European Council, along with Ursula von der Leyen, the President of the European Commission, will attend as joint chief guests. This is the first time top European Union leaders have been invited together to the parade. This is a symbol of a deepening strategic partnership between India and the EU. The visit, spanning 25–27 January 2026, will include the 16th India‑EU Summit on 27 January.

