India will observe its 77th Republic Day on January 26, 2026, marking the day the Constitution came into force in 1950. The annual celebration at Kartavya Path in New Delhi honours the foundations of India’s democratic republic and showcases its military strength, cultural diversity as well as it's technological progress. Republic Day also serves as a platform for high‑level diplomatic engagement, with a distinguished foreign leader traditionally invited as the chief guest every year, thus highlighting India’s foreign policy priorities.
For the 2026 Republic Day celebrations, Antonio Luís Santos da Costa, the President of the European Council, along with Ursula von der Leyen, the President of the European Commission, will attend as joint chief guests. This is the first time top European Union leaders have been invited together to the parade. This is a symbol of a deepening strategic partnership between India and the EU. The visit, spanning 25–27 January 2026, will include the 16th India‑EU Summit on 27 January.
In 2015, then US President Barack Obama became the first sitting US president to be invited as chief guest at India’s Republic Day parade. He reached India with the First Lady Michelle Obama. His presence marked a high point in Indo‑US strategic partnership, highlighting deepening cooperation on defence, energy and global security issues.
For the 2016 Republic Day, French President François Hollande was invited as chief guest, continuing a long tradition of close Indo‑France relations. Hollande’s visit symbolised cooperation in defence (notably the Rafale fighter jet deal), space and civil nuclear energy. France is one of the most frequently invited partners at Republic Day celebrations.
In 2017, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi was invited as the chief guest. This invitation highlighted India’s strong and strategic ties with the United Arab Emirates and the broader Gulf region, encompassing energy, trade and diaspora engagement.
The 2018 Republic Day was attended by 10 heads of state from ASEAN or Association of Southeast Asian Nations, a regional grouping of 10 Southeast Asian countries. Leaders from all the 10 nations, including Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Myanmar, Cambodia, Laos and Brunei participated in the republic day celebrations. This reflected India’s commitment to Act East Policy and closer regional integration with Southeast Asia.
In 2019, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa was the chief guest for Republic day celebrations, a reflection of India strengthening its ties with Africa. South Africa is a key partner within BRICS and IBSA frameworks, and Ramaphosa’s presence highlighted cooperation on trade, education and multilateral diplomacy.
The 2020 Republic Day saw Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro as chief guest. This invitation reinforced India’s outreach to Latin America and mutual engagements on agriculture, technology and strategic cooperation.
In 2021, the United Kingdom’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson was invited as the chief guest for India’s Republic Day, but he later cancelled his visit. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, no chief guests were invited in 2022. Next year, President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi of Egypt was invited as the chief guest, while French President Emmanuel Macron served as the chief guest for the 75th Republic Day. In 2025, Prabowo Subianto, President of Indonesia, was the chief guest for Republic day celebrations.