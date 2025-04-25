India-Pakistan standoff: A detailed comparison of defence forces across the army, navy and air force

The simmering tensions between nuclear-armed rivals India and Pakistan have intensified following the horrific Phalgam terror attack, which claimed the lives of 27 civilians in Jammu and Kashmir. In a series of tit-for-tat exchanges, the Indian Army responded decisively to provocative firing by Pakistani troops on Indian posts along the Line of Control (LoC) on Thursday night. However, as the situation escalates, it is important to compare the military might of both the nations.
According to the Global Firepower 2025 ranking, India stands 4th globally with a PowerIndex of 0.1184, while Pakistan ranks 12th with a PowerIndex of 0.2513.
Manpower Strength: India’s has 1.45 million active personnel, 1.15 million reservists, and 2.52 million paramilitary members. Pakistan has 654,000 active troops, 550,000 reservists, and 500,000 paramilitary forces.
Air Power Inventory: India fields a total of 2,229 aircraft, which includes 513 fighters and 130 attack aircraft. Pakistan operates 1,399 aircraft with 328 fighters and 90 attack aircraft. Helicopter strength is also in India’s favour, with 899 total helicopters, including 80 attack variants, compared to Pakistan’s 373 helicopters and 57 attack helicopters.
Ground Forces and Armour: India holds 4,201 tanks and 148,594 armoured vehicles. In contrast, Pakistan has 2,627 tanks and 17,516 armoured vehicles. Pakistan leads in self-propelled artillery (662 vs 100) and mobile rocket systems (600 vs 264). India, however, maintains more towed artillery units, totalling 3,975 compared to Pakistan’s 2,629.
Naval Capacity: India's navy includes 293 vessels, such as 2 aircraft carriers, 18 submarines, 13 destroyers, and 14 frigates. Pakistan operates 121 vessels, with no aircraft carriers or destroyers, and includes 8 submarines and 9 frigates. India also maintains a greater number of patrol vessels and corvettes, enhancing maritime deployment options.
Defence Budget and Economy: India’s defence spending is $75 billion, compared to Pakistan’s $7.64 billion. Foreign reserves stand at $627 billion for India and $13.7 billion for Pakistan. In terms of purchasing power parity, India’s economy is valued at $13.1 trillion, while Pakistan’s is estimated at $1.35 trillion.
Logistics and Mobility: India operates 311 airports and maintains 56 ports and trade terminals. Pakistan has 116 airports and 3 major ports. India's road network spans over 6.37 million kilometres, compared to Pakistan’s 264,000 kilometres. India also fields a merchant fleet of 1,859 ships, while Pakistan manages 60.
Geography and Natural Assets: India covers a land area of 3.29 million square kilometres with a 7,000-kilometre coastline. Pakistan’s land area is 796,095 square kilometres with a 1,046-kilometre coastline. India produces 795,000 barrels of oil per day and holds 4.6 billion barrels in reserves, while Pakistan produces 101,000 barrels daily and has 540 million barrels in reserves. Coal and gas reserves are also more extensive in India.
India maintains a larger and more diverse military structure, supported by superior logistical networks and financial capacity. Pakistan retains advantages in certain artillery and geographic features but operates with fewer resources across most domains.