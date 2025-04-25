India-Pakistan standoff: A detailed comparison of defence forces across the army, navy and air force

File photo for representation. Source: Agencies

The simmering tensions between nuclear-armed rivals India and Pakistan have intensified following the horrific Phalgam terror attack, which claimed the lives of 27 civilians in Jammu and Kashmir. In a series of tit-for-tat exchanges, the Indian Army responded decisively to provocative firing by Pakistani troops on Indian posts along the Line of Control (LoC) on Thursday night. However, as the situation escalates, it is important to compare the military might of both the nations.