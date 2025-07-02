LOGIN
India pacer Mohammed Shami to pay INR 400,000 monthly in alimony to wife Hasin Jahan in divorce case – Check the entire story

Published: Jul 02, 2025, 15:28 IST | Updated: Jul 02, 2025, 15:28 IST

As the Calcutta High Court has asked Indian pacer Mohammed Shami to pay INR 400,000 monthly to his estranged wife, Hasin Jahan. Let's have a look at the entire timeline of events.

2018: When the tussle started
2018: When the tussle started

In 2018, Indian pacer Mohammed Shami's personal life made headlines when his wife, Hasin Jahan, accused him of domestic violence, dowry harassment and even match-fixing. The controversy quickly escalated into a public and legal face-off initiated by Hasin Jahan.

Legal battle
Legal battle

Hasin Jahan moved to court under the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act, demanding monthly maintenance. The case triggered a long tussle, putting Shami under legal and media trials.

BCCI steps in
BCCI steps in

Following the match-fixing allegation involving a Pakistani woman, the BCCI withheld Shami’s central contract. However, after a detailed probe, he was cleared by the Anti-Corruption Unit and returned to the Indian squad.

Calcutta High Court verdict
Calcutta High Court verdict

On July 2, 2025, the Calcutta High Court ordered Shami to pay ₹4 lakh per month, ₹1.5 lakh to Hasin Jahan and ₹2.5 lakh to their daughter Aaira. The court called the amount fair and reasonable.

Massive arrears to be cleared
Massive arrears to be cleared

The court ruling in July 2025 is retroactive from 2018, meaning Shami now owes several crores in unpaid dues. The judgment overturned a lower court’s earlier order that granted lesser monthly payments.

Shami met his daughter in 2024
Shami met his daughter in 2024

Despite shining on the cricket field, Shami's personal life continues to be under scrutiny. The emotional reunion post with his daughter in 2024 sparked more drama, as Jahan called it a publicity stunt from Shami to gain sympathy.

