India offers subsidized AI computing at one-third global cost: Ashwini Vaishnaw at WEF 2026

Abhinav Yadav
Edited By Abhinav Yadav
Published: Jan 22, 2026, 14:45 IST | Updated: Jan 22, 2026, 14:45 IST

At the World Economic Forum in Davos, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw unveiled India's ambitious roadmap to democratise artificial intelligence. By offering government-subsidised computing power at a fraction of global costs and focusing on efficient, smaller models.

Affordable AI for all Computing at one-third the global cost
1 / 7
(Photograph: ANI)

Affordable AI for all Computing at one-third the global cost

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced a public-private partnership establishing a facility with 38,000 GPUs. This shared infrastructure will offer computing power to start-ups, researchers, and students at roughly one-third of the global market rate to democratise access.

Efficiency over size Focusing on 20-50 billion parameter models
2 / 7
(Photograph: ANI)

Efficiency over size Focusing on 20-50 billion parameter models

He said that huge models are not always necessary, noting that "nearly 95 per cent of AI work" can be handled by efficient 20-50 billion parameter models. India has developed a bouquet of these functional models to maximise return on investment across sectors.

Rejecting the ‘second-tier’ tag
3 / 7

Rejecting the ‘second-tier’ tag

In a direct exchange with IMF Chief Kristalina Georgieva, He disputed the label of India as a second-tier AI economy. He said Stanford University data placed India third globally for AI preparedness, stating, "I don't think your classification is correct."

A ‘techno-legal’ guardrail Combating bias and deepfakes
4 / 7

A ‘techno-legal’ guardrail Combating bias and deepfakes

India is adopting a "techno-legal" approach to governance, combining laws with technical tools. He revealed that India is developing detection systems for deepfakes that are robust enough to withstand judicial scrutiny and ensure safe AI deployment.

Sovereign AI ambition
5 / 7

Sovereign AI ambition

He told Media that within a year, most of India's AI-related work will rely on domestic "sovereign models". This move signals a major push towards technological self-reliance, ensuring India is not dependent on foreign systems.

The 5-layer strategy From chips to applications
6 / 7

The 5-layer strategy From chips to applications

He outlined a comprehensive five-layer strategy covering applications, models, chips, infrastructure, and energy. He positioned India as the potential "biggest supplier of services to the world" on the application layer, dubbing it the "use-case capital".

Skilling the workforce Training 10 million people
7 / 7

Skilling the workforce Training 10 million people

To support this technological leap, the government is overseeing a massive human capital project. Vaishnaw confirmed plans to train 10 million people in AI skills, ensuring the benefits of the revolution reach the "bottom of the pyramid" and support the global market.

India offers subsidized AI computing at one-third global cost: Ashwini Vaishnaw at WEF 2026
