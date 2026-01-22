/India offers subsidized AI computing at one-third global cost: Ashwini Vaishnaw at WEF 2026

At the World Economic Forum in Davos, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw unveiled India's ambitious roadmap to democratise artificial intelligence. By offering government-subsidised computing power at a fraction of global costs and focusing on efficient, smaller models.
Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced a public-private partnership establishing a facility with 38,000 GPUs. This shared infrastructure will offer computing power to start-ups, researchers, and students at roughly one-third of the global market rate to democratise access.
He said that huge models are not always necessary, noting that "nearly 95 per cent of AI work" can be handled by efficient 20-50 billion parameter models. India has developed a bouquet of these functional models to maximise return on investment across sectors.
In a direct exchange with IMF Chief Kristalina Georgieva, He disputed the label of India as a second-tier AI economy. He said Stanford University data placed India third globally for AI preparedness, stating, "I don't think your classification is correct."
India is adopting a "techno-legal" approach to governance, combining laws with technical tools. He revealed that India is developing detection systems for deepfakes that are robust enough to withstand judicial scrutiny and ensure safe AI deployment.
He told Media that within a year, most of India's AI-related work will rely on domestic "sovereign models". This move signals a major push towards technological self-reliance, ensuring India is not dependent on foreign systems.
He outlined a comprehensive five-layer strategy covering applications, models, chips, infrastructure, and energy. He positioned India as the potential "biggest supplier of services to the world" on the application layer, dubbing it the "use-case capital".
To support this technological leap, the government is overseeing a massive human capital project. Vaishnaw confirmed plans to train 10 million people in AI skills, ensuring the benefits of the revolution reach the "bottom of the pyramid" and support the global market.