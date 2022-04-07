India now has a record-high number of billionaires: Here's a list of top 10 richest in 2022

India now has a record-high number of billionaires, Forbes reported as it released India’s 10 Richest Billionaires 2022 list. The report mentioned that more than 60 companies raised a reported $15.6 billion last year. 

Calling it a "blockbuster year" for IPOs, Forbes stated that the total number of Indian billionaires rose to a record 166. Last year it was 140. The combined wealth of the billionaires grew nearly 26 per cent to $750 billion, the report mentioned. 

Here are India’s 10 Richest Billionaires 2022 

#1 Mukesh Ambani

Net worth: $90.7 Billion

Mukesh Ambani, the chairman, managing director and the largest shareholder of Reliance Industries Ltd, is atop of the list of India's 10 Richest Billionaires 2022. 

Forbes reported that he has retained his position as Asia's richest person with a net worth of $90.7 billion. 

#2 Gautam Adani

Net worth: $90 Billion

Gautam Adani, the infrastructure and commodities tycoon, is at number second. As per Forbes, Adani has added nearly $40 billion to his fortune and became Asia's second-richest person. 

#3 Shiv Nadar

Net worth: $28.7 Billion

Shiv Nadar, the founder and chairman emeritus of HCL Technologies Limited, is ranked third on the list with a net worth of $28.7 Billion. 

HCL Technologies, which employs 198,000 people across 52 countries, is one of India's biggest software services providers. His daughter, Roshni Nadar Malhotra, chairs the company. 

#4 Cyrus Poonawalla

Net worth: $24.3 Billion

Cyrus Poonawalla, the chairman and managing director of the Cyrus Poonawalla Group, which includes the Serum Institute of India, is at the number fourth position with a net worth of $24.3 Billion. Most of the coronavirus jabs given to Indians so far have been supplied by the Serum Institute. 

#5 ​​​​​​​Radhakishan Damani

Net worth: $20 Billion

Radhakishan Damani, who is a veteran stock market investor and founder of the supermarket chain DMart, is fifth on the list with a net worth of $20 Billion. 

Damani invested in retailing two decades ago with one grocery store and converted it into a renowned supermarket chain Avenue Supermarts. It operates 271 D-Mart stores across the country.

#6 Lakshmi Mittal

Net worth: $17.9 Billion

Indian steel magnate Lakshmi Mittal is sixth on the list of India’s 10 Richest Billionaires 2022. Mittal is the Executive Chairman of ArcelorMittal, which is the world's largest steelmaking company, He is also the Chairman of stainless steel manufacturer Aperam. 

#7 Savitri Devi Jindal

Net worth: $17.7 Billion

Savitri Devi Jindal is a businesswoman and politician and the chairperson emeritus of O.P.Jindal Group. The shares of group companies JSW Steel and JSW Energy have seen an increase. Both companies are run by her Mumbai-based son Sajjan Jindal. 

#8 Kumar Birla

Net worth: $16.5 Billion

Kumar Mangalam Birla, the chairman of the Aditya Birla Group is eighth on the list of India’s 10 Richest Billionaires 2022 with a net worth of $16.5 Billion. 

Last year he stepped down as chairman of loss-making telecom firm Vodafone Idea. 

#9 Dilip Shanghvi

Net worth: $15.6 Billion

#10 Uday Kotak

Net worth: $14.3 Billion

 

