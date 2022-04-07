India now has a record-high number of billionaires: Here's a list of top 10 richest in 2022

India now has a record-high number of billionaires, Forbes reported as it released India’s 10 Richest Billionaires 2022 list. The report mentioned that more than 60 companies raised a reported $15.6 billion last year.

Calling it a "blockbuster year" for IPOs, Forbes stated that the total number of Indian billionaires rose to a record 166. Last year it was 140. The combined wealth of the billionaires grew nearly 26 per cent to $750 billion, the report mentioned.

Here are India’s 10 Richest Billionaires 2022