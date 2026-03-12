India LPG cylinder shortage: 6 simple alternatives to keep your kitchen running

As the conflict in the Middle East disrupts energy supply routes and curbs shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, kitchens across India are beginning to feel the impact. The resulting supply squeeze has tightened deliveries of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), pushing many households and food businesses to rethink how they cook. In several places, hot meals and even tea are being replaced with simpler options such as fast food or lemon water as cooks try to stretch limited fuel supplies. With cooking gas prices rising and reports of supply disruptions creating anxiety among consumers, households are increasingly looking for reliable alternatives to LPG cylinders. While gas remains the primary cooking fuel in most urban homes, a number of practical options can help keep kitchens running during a shortage.