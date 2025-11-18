/India launches next-gen e-passports: Check what it means and what applicants must know — Details inside

India is set to roll out next-generation e-passports equipped with cutting-edge security features, which include interlocking microletters, relief tints, and embedded RFID chips. However, India already began issuing only e-passports from May 2025, marking a major upgrade in travel documentation. These biometric passports contain a chip that securely stores the holder’s personal and biometric data, including facial recognition and fingerprints, enhancing security and reducing fraud at immigration checkpoints. It enhances security against fraud, speeds up immigration clearance through contactless verification, and is compatible with global electronic systems.