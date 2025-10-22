LOGIN
India's last five ODI results at Adelaide Oval ft tie vs Sri Lanka

Published: Oct 22, 2025, 17:58 IST

Here is a look at India’s last five results at Adelaide Oval in ODIs featuring tie vs Sri Lanka. As India take on Australia in the second ODI at the Adeliade Oval, here is a detailed look at India’s last five matches at the venue in ODIs. 

1. India vs Australia – 15 Jan 2019
(Photograph: AFP)

1. India vs Australia – 15 Jan 2019

India chased down the target of 231 runs comfortably in 49.2 overs, thanks to a masterful unbeaten 91 from MS Dhoni and a composed 87 from Virat Kohli. With this victory, India clinched the series 2–1 — their first-ever bilateral ODI series win in Australia — marking a historic moment in Indian cricket.

2. India vs Pakistan – 15 February 2015
(Photograph: AFP)

2. India vs Pakistan – 15 February 2015

Batting first, India posted an impressive total of 300 for 7, powered by a magnificent century from Virat Kohli, who scored 107 off 126 balls, well supported by Shikhar Dhawan’s 73 and Suresh Raina’s explosive 74. In reply, Pakistan struggled to build partnerships and were bowled out for 224 in 47 overs, with Misbah-ul-Haq top-scoring with 76. India won the match by 76 runs.

3. India vs Sri Lanka – 14 Feb 2012
(Photograph: AFP)

3. India vs Sri Lanka – 14 Feb 2012

Batting first, India posted a strong total of 269 for 6, thanks to a brilliant century by Gautam Gambhir, who scored 91, and a composed 72 from Virat Kohli. The game turned into a thrilling contest that went right down to the wire, as Sri Lanka required four runs off the final ball to win. However, they managed only three, resulting in a dramatic tie. Both teams shared the points.

4. India vs Australia – 12 February 2012
(Photograph: AFP)

4. India vs Australia – 12 February 2012

Australia batted first and posted a competitive total of 269 for 8 in their 50 overs, with captain Michael Clarke scoring a classy 38 and David Hussey anchoring the innings with a solid 72. In response, India chased the target with excellent composure, winning the match by 4 wickets with two balls to spare.

5. India vs Sri Lanka – 19 Feb 2008
(Photograph: AFP)

5. India vs Sri Lanka – 19 Feb 2008

Batting first, India put up a competitive total of 268 for 4, anchored by Gautam Gambhir’s splendid 102 off 101 balls and solid contributions from Rohit Sharma and MS Dhoni in the middle order. Despite Kumar Sangakkara’s fighting 53, Sri Lanka were bowled out for 214 in 48.2 overs. India won the match by 50 runs.

