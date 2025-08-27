/India isn’t no.1 — These countries are the biggest buyers of Russian oil — Can you guess?

Other than India, China and Turkey are two other big buyers of Russian oil due to cheaper oil production. Ever since the EU boycotted Russian seaborne oil from January 2023 due to the war with Ukraine, China has emerged as the top buyer of the energy. Let's have a look at the top 5 buyers.
Ever since the war between Russia and Ukraine began, Brazil, the world’s second biggest agricultural exporter, has become 5th largest buyer of Russian oil across the globe. According to the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air (CREA), the total amount includes $20 billion (oil – $19.6 billion + coal – $363 million + gas – $37 million).
The EU was the fourth-largest buyer of Russian oil out of these top 5, with its imports accounting for $70.4 billion ($23.2 billion worth of oil + gas – $47.2 billion). Of these imports, almost half of these were Russian LNG.
As a NATO member, Turkey has become a major buyer of Russian fossil fuels, including crude oil and oil products. Turkey's imports of refined Russian oil products saw a significant increase in 2025, reaching a value of $90.3 billion, with $62.1 billion attributed to oil, $8.1 billion to coal, and $20.1 billion to gas.
As per the CREA report, India remained the second-largest purchaser of Russian fossil fuels, importing fossil fuels worth USD $133.4 billion by June 2025. India's crude oil accounted for almost 80% of these imports from Russia.
As of July 30, 2025, covering the period since January 1, 2023, China ranks first on the table with Russian fossil fuel imports worth of $219.5 billion. This include, $158.7 billion spent on oil purchase, $31.5 billion on natural gas, and $29.3 billion on coal.