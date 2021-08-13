India Independence Day: 8 important films on partition that one needs to watch

Meghe Dhaka Taara

Ritwick Ghatak's film in 1960 is considered a text book in filmmaking in film schools across the world. 'Meghe Dhaka Taara' was a story of a family of six who are forced to move into a refugee settlement in the suburbs of Calcutta as they migrate from East Pakistan due to partition. Ghatak's film showcased the human greed amid crisis where all family members gnaw on the sole earning member of the family, the elder daughter Nita who selflessly provides for her family foregoing her own happiness. The film is a masterclass in story telling and acting. 'Meghe Dhaka Tara' was part of Ghatak's partition trilogy and he subsequently made 'Komal Gandhar' (1961), and 'Subarnarekha' (1962), all dealing with the aftermath of the Partition of Bengal during the Partition of India in 1947 and the refugees coping with it.

