India Independence Day 2021: 'Shershaah', 'Bhuj' & other movies you can watch in theatres/OTT

Here we bring you the most entertaining line-up for this Independence day weekend binge-watching. Scroll down to check the list of l- Day releases - in theatres and OTT.

Bhuj: The Pride of India

Streaming on: Disney+Hotstar

Releasing on: August 13

The war action film, 'Bhuj: The Pride of India' is based on a true story, stars Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha, Ammy Virk, and Sharad Kelkar. It is set during the Indo-Pak war of 1971.

Initially, the film was slated for theatrical release worldwide on 14 August 2020 during the Independence Day weekend, but due to covid-19-induced lockdown, the movie was postponed.

