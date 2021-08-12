India Independence Day 2021: 'Shershaah', 'Bhuj' & other movies you can watch in theatres/OTT

Streaming on:Disney+Hotstar
Releasing on: August 13
The war action film, 'Bhuj: The Pride of India' is based on a true story, stars Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha, Ammy Virk, and Sharad Kelkar. It is set during the Indo-Pak war of 1971.
Initially, the film was slated for theatrical release worldwide on 14 August 2020 during the Independence Day weekend, but due to covid-19-induced lockdown, the movie was postponed.
Shershaah
Streaming on: Amazon Prime
Releasing on: August 12
Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are taking the lead in this tale of patriotism and romance. ‘Shershaah’ is based on the life of Kargil war hero, Captain Vikram Batra, who died during the war in 1999.
Kissing Booth 3
Streaming on: Netflix
Releasing on: August 11
The third and final part of the hit franchise starring Joey King, Jacob Elordi and Joel Courtney is finally here. The third part of the series will focus on summer before Elle heads to college, and she’s facing the hardest decision of her life: whether to move across the country with her dreamy boyfriend Noah (Jacob Elardi) or fulfil her lifelong promise to go to college with her BFF Lee (Joel Courtney).
Old
Release date: August 13.
Ace filmmaker M Night Shyamalan horror-thriller 'Old' aged to perfection at the top of the North American box office in its debut weekend. The plot follows a group of people who find themselves ageing rapidly on a secluded beach.
Suicide Sqaud
The standalone sequel to 'Suicide Squad' is finally here.
Supervillains Harley Quinn, Bloodsport, Peacemaker and a collection of nutty cons at Belle Reve prison join the super-secret, super-shady Task Force X as they are dropped off at the remote, enemy-infused island of Corto Maltese.
Kuruthi
Streaming on: Amazon Prime
Releasing on: August 13
For the south lovers, Prithviraj Sukumaran starrer 'Kuruthi' is the new treat. The movie is about how enduring human relations that transcend boundaries struggle to survive trials of hatred and prejudice.
Godzilla vs Kong
Streaming on: Amazon Prime
Releasing on: August 14
Warner Bros and Legendary’s blockbuster movie 'Godzilla vs Kong' focuses on Kong and his protectors, who undertake a perilous journey to find his true home, and with them is Jia, a young orphaned girl with whom he has formed a unique and powerful bond.
They, however, unexpectedly find themselves in the path of an enraged Godzilla, cutting a swath of destruction across the globe.