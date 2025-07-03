/India-Ghana sign key agreements; PM Modi conferred with highest honour - In Pics

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has arrived in Ghana, where he received a rousing welcome in Accra. This is his first-ever bilateral visit to the country, and it also makes him the first Indian PM to visit Ghana in 30 years.
On Wednesday (July 2), Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was felicitated with the highest honour in Ghana. He was conferred with ‘The Officer of the Order of the Star of Ghana’ by President John Dramani Mahama. “It is a matter of pride and honour to be felicitated with. I would like to thank the president and the people of Ghana with all my heart. I would like to receive this award on behalf of 140 crore Indians,” said PM Modi.
PM Modi is on his first-ever bilateral visit to Ghana, and it also makes him the first Indian PM to visit the country in 30 years. On arriving in Accra, he received a rousing welcome, and the Indian diaspora poured in large numbers to welcome him.
“I thank the people and Government of Ghana for conferring ‘The Officer of the Order of the Star of Ghana’ upon me. This honour is dedicated to the bright future of our youth, their aspirations, our rich cultural diversity and the historical ties between India and Ghana,” said PM Moodi
India and Ghana signed four Memorandums of Understanding (MoU). PM Modi highlighted India's contributions, which included key projects: Kofi Annan Centre of Excellence in ICT, Komenda Sugar Factory, Elmina Fish Processing Plant, and Tema-Mpakadan Railway Line.