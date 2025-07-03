LOGIN
India-Ghana sign key agreements; PM Modi conferred with highest honour - In Pics

Published: Jul 03, 2025, 08:04 IST | Updated: Jul 03, 2025, 08:04 IST

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has arrived in Ghana, where he received a rousing welcome in Accra. This is his first-ever bilateral visit to the country, and it also makes him the first Indian PM to visit Ghana in 30 years. 

Conferred highest honour in Ghana
(Photograph:Credits: X/@narendramodi)

Conferred highest honour in Ghana

On Wednesday (July 2), Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was felicitated with the highest honour in Ghana. He was conferred with ‘The Officer of the Order of the Star of Ghana’ by President John Dramani Mahama. “It is a matter of pride and honour to be felicitated with. I would like to thank the president and the people of Ghana with all my heart. I would like to receive this award on behalf of 140 crore Indians,” said PM Modi.

1st Indian PM to visit Ghana in 30 years
(Photograph:Credits: X/@narendramodi)

1st Indian PM to visit Ghana in 30 years

PM Modi is on his first-ever bilateral visit to Ghana, and it also makes him the first Indian PM to visit the country in 30 years. On arriving in Accra, he received a rousing welcome, and the Indian diaspora poured in large numbers to welcome him.

Grand welcome for PM Modi
(Photograph:Credits: X/@narendramodi)

Grand welcome for PM Modi

On arriving in Accra, he was welcomed by the Indian diaspora, who had gathered to greet him in large numbers.

'This honour is dedicated to the youth'
(Photograph:Credits: X/@narendramodi)

'This honour is dedicated to the youth'

“I thank the people and Government of Ghana for conferring ‘The Officer of the Order of the Star of Ghana’ upon me. This honour is dedicated to the bright future of our youth, their aspirations, our rich cultural diversity and the historical ties between India and Ghana,” said PM Moodi

India-Ghana sign key agreements
(Photograph:Credits: X/@narendramodi)

India-Ghana sign key agreements

India and Ghana signed four Memorandums of Understanding (MoU). PM Modi highlighted India's contributions, which included key projects: Kofi Annan Centre of Excellence in ICT, Komenda Sugar Factory, Elmina Fish Processing Plant, and Tema-Mpakadan Railway Line.

