/India-Ghana sign key agreements; PM Modi conferred with highest honour - In Pics

On Wednesday (July 2), Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was felicitated with the highest honour in Ghana. He was conferred with ‘The Officer of the Order of the Star of Ghana’ by President John Dramani Mahama. “It is a matter of pride and honour to be felicitated with. I would like to thank the president and the people of Ghana with all my heart. I would like to receive this award on behalf of 140 crore Indians,” said PM Modi.