India: Cyclone Michaung leaves behind a trail of destruction

Written By: Moohita Kaur Garg Updated: Dec 07, 2023, 10:47 AM IST

The India Meteorological Department on Wednesday (Dec 6) said that the cyclonic storm Michaung has weakened and won't have further disastrous impact. As per IMD Director General Dr Mrityunjay Mohapatra, it started weakening after the storm's landfall on Tuesday. Michuang which has weakened significantly and has entered a deep depression, left behind a trail of destruction. Let's have a look.

Chennai still inundated

Taking to X, formerly Twitter, MK Stalin, the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu wrote " The floodwaters in Chennai's suburbs are still inundated. Many people are working in the field to ensure that everyone gets basic necessities like food and milk. We are continuing our field work with the hope that the situation will improve soon." He also inspected the cyclone-affected areas on Wednesday morning.

Tamil Nadu seeks central government's help

Following Cyclone Michuang's destruction, CM Stalin on Wednesday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He is seeking an immediate interim relief fund of INR 5,060 crore (USD 606 million). He also requested that the Indian PM send a central team to review the damages caused by the cyclone in the state.

Damage left in the wake

After the cyclone Michaung barrelled into the southern coast, in Chennai, it brought in heavy rains and winds that uprooted trees and damaged roads. Local media images show rescue workers wading through waist-deep water and submerged vehicles.

Damage in Andhra Pradesh

As per reports, the southern Indian coastal state of Andhra Pradesh bore the brunt of the cyclone. However, the damage was relatively contained, with roads damaged and trees uprooted as big waves crashed into the coast. However, a huge crop loss is reported with standing Paddy inundated in Unguturu, Bapulapadu, and Gangavaram mandals of Krishna District.

Fatalities

As per a Reuters report, an estimated 13 people lost their lives to Cyclone Michuang. Most of the fatalities happened in the manufacturing hub of Tamil Nadu, where torrential rains preceded the storm.

Less severe than Biparjoy

Speaking to ANI, DG IMD Mrityunjay Mobapatra said, 'This year, two cyclones crossed the Indian coast. One was Cyclone Biparjoy, and this was Michaung. The intensity of the cyclone was slightly less than the Biparjoy cyclone'.

