India-China standoff: Why both sides cannot use military capability along LAC

Avoid holding large scale military exercises

The rule, however, does not "apply to routine firing activities in small arms firing ranges.” The treaty disallows both sides to avoid holding large scale military exercises involving more than one Division (approximately 1 5,000 troops) in close proximity of the Line of Actual Control in the India-China border areas

Article I of the agreement say: "Neither side shall use its military capability against the other side. No armed forces deployed by either side in the border areas along the Line of Actual Control as part of their respective military strength shall be used to attack the other side, or engage in military activities that threaten the other side or undermine peace, tranquillity and stability in the India-China border areas."

Article II asserts that "no activities of either side shall overstep the line of actual control."

(Photograph:Agencies)