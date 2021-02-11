India-China standoff: Why area along Pangong lake became a flashpoint

In July last year after the Galwan clash, India has firmly told the Chinese side to vacate Finger 5 area in Pangong lake.

North and south bank of the Pangong Lake

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh while making a statement on ‘Present Situation in Eastern Ladakh’ in Parliament said today that India, China have agreed to disengage from Pangong lake.

"We have now been able to reach an agreement on disengagement in the North and South Bank of the Pangong Lake," adding,"China will keep its troops to the east of the Finger 8 at the north bank of Pangong Lake. India will keep its troops at its permanent base near Finger 3."

(Photograph:AFP)