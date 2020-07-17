India-China standoff: Indian paratroopers conduct air exercise in Ladakh

Indian paratroopers took part in an air exercise in Ladakh jumping off from the C-130J Super Hercules as defence minister Rajnath Singh visited the region.

As Indian and Chinese troops disengaged along the Line of Actual Control(LAC), Indian paratroopers took part in an air exercise in Ladakh.

The Indian paratroopers jumped off the C-130J Super Hercules as India's defence minister Rajnath Singh visited the forward bases to review the security situation.

