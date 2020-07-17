India-China standoff: Indian paratroopers conduct air exercise in Ladakh
Indian paratroopers took part in an air exercise in Ladakh jumping off from the C-130J Super Hercules as defence minister Rajnath Singh visited the region.
Indian paratroopers
As Indian and Chinese troops disengaged along the Line of Actual Control(LAC), Indian paratroopers took part in an air exercise in Ladakh.
The Indian paratroopers jumped off the C-130J Super Hercules as India's defence minister Rajnath Singh visited the forward bases to review the security situation.
(Photograph:Agencies)
Air operation in Ladakh
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh visited Ladakh today to review of the security situation after Indian and Chinese troops clashed in Galwan Valley on June 15 in which 20 Indian soldiers had died fighting the PLA troops.
Although the Chinese army had suffered casualties as well as reported by China's state-run Global Times but the country's foreign ministry denied the reports.
(Photograph:Agencies)
Ladakh in focus
Defence minister Rajnath Singh's visit comes after PM Modi visited Ladakh earlier this month amid tensions with China along the LAC.
Meanwhile, tensions at the border has reduced significantly after Indian and Chinese Army core commanders reviewed the progress of disengagement and discussed further steps to ensure complete disengagement during the meet at Chushul in eastern Ladakh on Wednesday.
(Photograph:Agencies)
Ladakh drill
Indian paratroops take part in a live drill in in Ladakh.
(Photograph:Agencies)
Indian soldiers in Ladakh
Indian soldiers walk in foothills of a mountain range near Leh, Ladakh
(Photograph:AFP)
IAF plane in Ladakh
An Indian Air Force aircraft takes flight against the backdrop of mountains surrounding Leh.
(Photograph:AFP)
Core commanders meet
Indian and Chinese corps commander-level officers met for close to 15 hours on Wednesday. It started on July 14 at 11:30 am and ended at 2 am on July 15, sources said.
Both sides will now monitor further disengagement of troops and verify the development in the next few days around July 21-22.
(Photograph:AFP)
Chinook helicopter in Leh
An Indian Air Force Chinook helicopter flies over a mountain range near Leh.