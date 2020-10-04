India-China standoff - Eye on LAC: After Rafale, will India target US F/A-18 E/F Super Hornets?

Boeing says the Hornets will be a "gamechanger" for the Indian Navy. F/A-18E/F Block III Super Hornet can act as a force multiplier for the Indian Navy as it interfaces with the P-8I

After Rafale, F/A-18 E/F Super Hornet for India?

As India's Rafale aircrafts touched down in India, Boeing has been busy trying to sell the F/A-18 E/F Super Hornet which it touts is the "most lethal, advanced, combat-proven, multi-role frontline fighter-jet."

"The Block III version which is currently being manufactured for the United States Navy will enable the Indian armed forces to challenge the next generation of adversaries," the Boeing company says.

More than 700 F/A-18 Hornets and Super Hornets are in operation today.

"F/A-18 Block III Super Hornet will offer superior economics to the Indian armed forces in the form of low-cost of acquisition, operations and high mission readiness," the company asserts.

