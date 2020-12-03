India-China standoff: China's J-11 fighter jet spotted along LAC, how will it respond in dogfight with India's Rafale?

China's Shenyang J-11 fighter jet is a variant of the Russian Sukhoi Su-27 fighter manufactured by the Shenyang Aircraft Corporation.

China's J-11 fighter jets in Ladakh

According to China's state-run Global Times PLA warplanes recently conducted a "series of intensive exercises around a Western Theater Command Air Force base, which is located at an important strategic point in northwest China".

The warplanes conducted "mock battles" with "J-11 fighter jet was seen flying at very low levels in the mountains".

China's western theatre command consists of Tibet, Xinjiang, Yunnan, Sichuan, Gansu, Ningxia, Qinghai and Shaanxi. The Global Times quoting other Chinese media sources said the exercises were held in the "vast desert in Northwest China".

"The J-11 fighter jet series is one of the PLA's main pieces of combat equipment used in missions like air defense and seizing air superiority," it said.

(Photograph:AFP)