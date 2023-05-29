India, China and other countries congratulate Erdogan on his historic win

Recep Tayyip Erdogan was re-elected as Turkey's president on Sunday, May 28. His competitor, Kemal Kilicdaroglu won 47.9 per cent of the votes, while Erdogan won 52.1 per cent of the votes.

Erdogan’s re-election as the president of Turkey for a third term is being viewed as a historic win. Locals, children and even foreigners have been pouring love and support for Erdogan.

Heads of different nations have been congratulating him on the win. Indian PM Narendra Modi, Chinese President Xi Jinping, US President Biden and several others have wished Erdogan.

President Erdogan delivered a speech at the presidential palace in Ankara after claiming victory, where he 'promised a better future' for the citizens of Turkey.

