India, China and other countries congratulate Erdogan on his historic win
Recep Tayyip Erdogan was re-elected as Turkey's president on Sunday, May 28. His competitor, Kemal Kilicdaroglu won 47.9 per cent of the votes, while Erdogan won 52.1 per cent of the votes.
Erdogan’s re-election as the president of Turkey for a third term is being viewed as a historic win. Locals, children and even foreigners have been pouring love and support for Erdogan.
Heads of different nations have been congratulating him on the win. Indian PM Narendra Modi, Chinese President Xi Jinping, US President Biden and several others have wished Erdogan.
President Erdogan delivered a speech at the presidential palace in Ankara after claiming victory, where he 'promised a better future' for the citizens of Turkey.
Indian PM congratulates Erdogan
On Monday, May 29, PM Narendra Modi took to Twitter to congratulate Erdogan. He expressed confidence in the continued growth of bilateral ties and cooperation on global issues between the two nations.
(Photograph:Reuters)
British PM congratulates Erdogan
Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak congratulated Turkish President Erdogan on Sunday, May 28 on his re-election. According to a statement from Downing Street, PM Sunak reiterated a strong relationship between the UK and Turkey as economic partners and close NATO allies.
(Photograph:Reuters)
Qatar's Emir congratulates Erdogan
Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani congratulated President Erdogan on his presidential win on Sunday, before the final results of the election were even announced. Following the data from Turkey’s news agencies, the Emir, in a tweet wished Erdogan success in his new term.
(Photograph:Reuters)
Biden congratulates Erdogan
US President Joe Biden on Sunday, May 28 congratulated Erdogan on his presidential win. His tweet read, "I look forward to continuing to work together as NATO Allies on bilateral issues and shared global challenges."
(Photograph:Reuters)
China congratulates Erdogan
China also extended its wishes to the Turkish president on his re-election. China's Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Mao Ning said that "China expresses its congratulations to President Erdogan on his re-election".
(Photograph:AFP)
Russian president congratulates 'dear friend' Erdogan
Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated his "dear friend" Erdogan who claimed victory in Turkey's presidential election. Putin stated that the win was evidence the Turkish people appreciated Erdogan's independent foreign policy.