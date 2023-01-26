India celebrates 74th Republic Day: Snapshots from the parade
Today is India's 74th Republic Day, and to commemorate the occasion, the country is displaying its military prowess, rich heritage, and culture through mesmerising tableaus from various states across the country.
In the presence of President of India Draupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the chief guest of this year, Egypt President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, and other dignitaries, the iconic parade is currently underway at Kartavya Path, previously known as Rajpath. The parade started at 10.30 am from Vijay Chowk.
As the day progresses, here we bring you the snapshots from the parade ground.
Indian Navy tableau
Indian Navy tableau participates in the parade at Kartavya Path
(Photograph:Twitter)
President's convoy
Indian President Droupadi Murmu's convoy arrives escorted by the President's Bodyguard at Kartavya Path.
(Photograph:Twitter)
The regal camels of the BSF at the RepublicDay parade
The camel contingent of the Border Security Force (BSF) at the RepublicDay parade. This contingent has been part of the Republic Day celebrations since 1976.
(Photograph:Twitter)
PM at National War Memorial
Ahead of the 74th Republic Day celebrations, PM Narendra Modi arrived at the National War Memorial. PM Modi. He was accompanied with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, CDS Lt General Anil Chauhan, Chief of Army Staff General Manoj Pande, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral R. Hari Kumar and Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari to lay wreath at the memorial to commemorate the sacrifice of our brave soldiers.
(Photograph:Twitter)
President Murmu
President Droupadi Murmu was honoured with a 21-gun salute as she arrived at the Kartavya Path.
(Photograph: ANI)
(Photograph:Twitter)
Tribute to fallen heroes
Ahead of the 74th Republic Day parade, Prime Minister Modi paid a tribute to fallen heroes at the National War Memorial, New Delhi.