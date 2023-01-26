India celebrates 74th Republic Day: Snapshots from the parade 

| Updated: Jan 26, 2023, 11:27 AM IST

Today is India's 74th Republic Day, and to commemorate the occasion, the country is displaying its military prowess, rich heritage, and culture through mesmerising tableaus from various states across the country.

In the presence of President of India Draupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the chief guest of this year, Egypt President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, and other dignitaries, the iconic parade is currently underway at Kartavya Path, previously known as Rajpath. The parade started at 10.30 am from Vijay Chowk.



As the day progresses, here we bring you the snapshots from the parade ground.