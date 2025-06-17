/India begins evacuating citizens from Iran: From Yemen to Ukraine, how New Delhi always rescues its own

As tensions between Tehran and Tel Aviv reach new heights, India has started evacuating its citizens from Iran. In the latest evacuation operation, India would relocate over 10,000 Indians—including around 1,500 students—who are stranded in the warring nation amid the looming threat of a full-blown conflict between Iran and Israel.

This mission joins a growing list of complex rescue operations New Delhi has undertaken for its citizens in recent years. Let's take a look at India's major citizen-rescue operations.