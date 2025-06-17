/India begins evacuating citizens from Iran: From Yemen to Ukraine, how New Delhi always rescues its own

This mission joins a growing list of complex rescue operations New Delhi has undertaken for its citizens in recent years. Let's take a look at India's major citizen-rescue operations.
As tensions between Tehran and Tel Aviv reach new heights, India has started evacuating its citizens from Iran. In the latest evacuation operation, India would relocate over 10,000 Indians—including around 1,500 students—who are stranded in the warring nation amid the looming threat of a full-blown conflict between Iran and Israel.
When armed gangs took over large parts of Haiti and forced the nation's prime minister, Ariel Henry, to resign in March 2024, India launched Operation Indravati. As India has no embassy in the nation, its mission in the Dominican Republic stepped in to coordinate the mission. A total of 17 Indian nationals were safely evacuated from Haiti to the Dominican Republic by helicopters under this.
After the Israel-Hamas war erupted in October 2023, India launched Operation Ajay. A total of 1343 people, including 1309 Indian nationals, 14 OCI cardholders and 20 Nepalese were flown back on six special chartered flights.
In April 2023, when Sudan was plunged into chaos due to fighting between rival military factions, under Operation Kaveri, the Indian Navy and Air Force rescued 4097 people – 3961 Indian nationals and 136 foreign nationals.
In early 2022, as Russia launched an invasion of Ukraine, India executed Operation Ganga. More than 18,000 Indian citizens—mostly students—were evacuated using flights from neighbouring countries like Poland, Hungary, and Romania.
As Kabul fell to the Taliban in August 2021, India, under Operation Devi Shakti, evacuated 669 people, including Afghan minorities and stranded Indians.
During the first wave of the COVID-19 crisis, the Indian Navy initiated Operation Samudra Setu to bring back citizens stuck in the Indian Ocean region. A total of 3,992 citizens were repatriated from neighbouring countries, including Sri Lanka and the Maldives.
Operation Raahat may be India's most ambitious repatriation mission. It saw Indian armed forces in collaboration with Air India evacuate 5,600 people – 4,640 Indian nationals and 960 foreign nationals – from war-torn Yemen in April 2015.