/India and other countries that celebrate August 15 as their Independence Day

India celebrates its Independence Day on August 15. However, it is not the only country that marks its day of freedom on this day. These are the countries that also celebrate their Independence Day on August 15.
India gained independence from British rule on August 15, 1947. This came after years of struggle and bloodshed. After the Second World War ended, Great Britain was not left in a position to continue ruling other countries. This led to several countries gaining independence in the following years. The date, August 15, is celebrated as Independence Day not only by India, but five other countries as well. These are the countries that also celebrate their Independence Day on August 15.
The day is celebrated as National Liberation Day of Korea. The Korean Peninsula attained freedom in 1945 after being ruled by Japan for 35 years. It is known as Gwangbokjeol, meaning The Day the Light Returned, in South Korea. The word "restoration" is used in South Korea instead of independence to reflect that it was free before the Japanese took over.
In North Korea, the day is known as Chogukhaebangŭi Nal, or Liberation of the Fatherland Day. South Korea and North Korea share this public holiday. A military parade happens on Kim Il Sung Square on jubilee years. The Korean peninsula was divided into two after Japan's surrender. Tensions between the two Koreas continue to this day.
Bahrain gained independence from British rule on August 15, 1971, although it celebrates National Day on December 16 since this is the day when late Emir Isa bin Salman Al Khalifa acceded to the throne in 1961. Parades and cultural displays are organised throughout the country to mark its freedom.
The Republic of the Congo, also known as Congo-Brazzaville, became free from French rule on August 15, 1960. It was once known as French Congo, and after attaining independence, it became a sovereign republic. Several official celebrations are organised in the country to mark the day.
This small European country became free almost 80 years before India. Liechtenstein was under German rule till August 15, 1866. It is also the birthday of the reigning Prince, and is marked by various celebrations. Liechtenstein is a semi-constitutional monarchy headed by the Prince of Liechtenstein of the House of Liechtenstein.