Independence Day Special: India's finest hour - Kargil war to China standoff

As India celebrates its Independence Day, we take a look at how the defence forces have established itself since the Kargil war in 1999 in the last 20 years with China increasingly become India's primary concern

IAF carries out Mirage 2000 strikes

India engaged with Pakistan troops openly for the first time after 1971 during the Kargil conflict as the Indian Air Force and Army locked horns with the Pakistanis.

According to the Air Force, the Mirage 2000 flew 500 sorties which included 240 strike missions during the Kargil conflict.

The Indian Air Force had termed the Kargil conflict as "Operation Safed Sagar" as it provided air support to ground troops. India used MiGs - MiG-21s, MiG-23s, MiG-27s, including Jaguars to push back Pakistani soldiers.

The IAF also used Mi-8 and the Mi-17 attack choppers to repel the Pakistani army holding various positions.

(Photograph:AFP)