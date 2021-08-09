Independence Day Special: How India overcame Pakistan in 1947-48 conflict and again in 1971 Bangladesh Liberation war

As India celebrates its Independence Day, here is a look at how our defence forces overcame Pakistan just after independence in Kashmir in 1947-48 and again during the Bangaldesh war

Spitfires launch attack on Pak intruders

In October 1947, Pakistani militiamen tried to enter Srinagar as the Maharaja of Kashmir asked for India's help. India's Royal Indian Army and Royal Indian Air Force swung into action with Tempest fighter bomber aircraft and Dakota light transport aircraft.

The RIAF landed three Dakotas in Srinagar's airfield with troops of the 1st Sikh Regiment as Tempest, Spitfires and Harvards provided close air support to the Army.

The Indian troops took up tactical positions in the important towns along the Jammu-Srinagar Highway at Sunderbani, Naushera, Borripatam, Bhimber, Mirpur, Kothi, Rajouri and Poonch.

(Photograph:AFP)