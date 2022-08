India is celebrating its 76th Independence Day today. This year, the country has completed 75 years of freedom, marking the special occasion, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign and urged Indians to celebrate the day of freedom by hoisting the national flag in their homes.

Following the same, many celebrities from the film fraternity have hoisted national flags at home and greeted the nation on an auspicious day

Take a look: