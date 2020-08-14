Independence Day in COVID-19 times: Invites only, no school children & 6 feet distance

Ministry of Defence is organising a flag hoisting ceremony on Independence Day on 15 August at Red Fort while factoring in precautions related to the COVID-19 scenario.

Seamless movement

In order to facilitate seamless movement with the least chances of overcrowding, seating enclosures and walkways during the Independence Day celebration will be laid with wooden flooring and carpeting.

Additional Door frame metal detectors, with adequately spaced markings, have been provided to avoid queuing and to ensure smooth passage for all the invitees.

Most of the parking areas have been brick-lined and paved in order to ensure smooth entry and exit of vehicles to the maximum feasible extent.

(Photograph:AFP)