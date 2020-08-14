Independence Day in COVID-19 times: Invites only, no school children & 6 feet distance
Ministry of Defence is organising a flag hoisting ceremony on Independence Day on 15 August at Red Fort while factoring in precautions related to the COVID-19 scenario.
Let's take a look:
Seamless movement
In order to facilitate seamless movement with the least chances of overcrowding, seating enclosures and walkways during the Independence Day celebration will be laid with wooden flooring and carpeting.
Additional Door frame metal detectors, with adequately spaced markings, have been provided to avoid queuing and to ensure smooth passage for all the invitees.
Most of the parking areas have been brick-lined and paved in order to ensure smooth entry and exit of vehicles to the maximum feasible extent.
Invites only
Participation is only through invitation and members who do not have formal invites are requested to refrain from coming to the venue. About 4000 plus invites have been issued to officials, diplomats, members of the public including the media.
Eye on safety
With an eye on safety, NCC cadets have been invited to witness the event (instead of young school children) and they will be seated at Gyanpath.
Thermal screening at all entry points for the invitees has been planned with thorough sanitization of the premises inside and outside the Red Fort is being carried out on a regular basis.
6 feet gap
The guiding principle for seating has been “Do gaz ki doori” (or 6 feet gap) between any two guests seated during the event.
Guard of honour
Members of the guard of honour for the Independence Day ceremony this year have been under quarantine to ensure safety.
Ceremonial drills have also factored due social distancing norms as well as other precautionary measures.