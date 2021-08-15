Independence Day: Fron Dilip Kumar’s 'Jugnu' to Madhubala's 'Neel Kamal'; Movies Indians loved in year 1947

The year 1947 is a historic year for Indians as it marks the end of a prolonged struggle to gain independence from the British rule. Today, the entire nation is celebrating the 75th anniversary of its independence. On this special occasion, a look at the Indian movies that were released and loved by the Indian audience over seven decades ago. 

Looking back at the year when legends of Indian cinema, Dilip Kumar, Madhubala and others, were just (then) budding icons and their career was taking shape. From Dilip Kumar first major hit movie 'Jugnu', which grossed Rs 50 lacs to Madhubala first adult role as Ganga in 'Neel Kamal'.

Jugnu

Bollywood's Megastar Dilip Kumar starrer movie 'Jugnu'  was the highest-grossing Indian film of 1947 and was also the first major hit for Kumar as well.

The musical romance film grossed ₹50 lakh in India, making it the highest-grossing Indian film of the historic year. This is the highest for any Indian film at the time, until it was surpassed by 'Andaz', which also stars Kumar in the lead role along with Raj Kapoor and Nargis.

Do Bhai

The film was directed by Munshi Dil. 'Do Bhai' starred Ulhas, Kamini Kaushal, Dipak Mukherjee, Tiwari, Rajan Haksar and Paro Devi in lead roles. The movie was the second highest-grossing Indian film of Independence year. 

Parwana

Starring some megastar of the yesteryear  K. L. Saigal, Suraiya, Najma. The music loaded drama 'Parwana' was released in February 1947 and was about Inder, played by K. L. Saigal, who is from a well-to-do family and considerate towards the poor and needy. This causes jealousy and misunderstandings in his life. The movie also performed well at the box office. 

Neel Kamal

Madhubala was known as one of the most beautiful actresses to have graced the silver screen. Known for her magnetic beauty, in 1947, at age 14, the evergreen actress made a transition to leading roles with the drama 'Neel Kamal' co-starring Raj Kapoor and Begum Para.

The movie revolves around two royal sisters who are separated in childhood and both end up falling for a rich, skeptical artist as they grow up. The film was Kapoor and Madhubala's first film in lead roles. It earned ₹2.5 million at the box office and was a moderate success.

Mirza Sahiban

The freedom year romantic drama 'Mirza Sahiban' was much loved by the people. Starring Noor Jehan and Trilok Kapoor in the lead roles, the movie was a huge hit and was the fourth highest-grossing Indian film of 1947. 

Sajan

Filmistan produced movie 'Sajan' starred Ashok Kumar, Rehana in lead roles. The movie follows the story of Prakash (Ashok Kumar), a man suffering from amnesia following a train accident. A man pretending to be Prakash surfaces at his house. The film was a big commercial success of the year. 

