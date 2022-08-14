Independence Day: From 'Jugnu' to 'Neel Kamal'; Movies Indians loved in year 1947

The year 1947 is a historic year for Indians as it marks the end of a prolonged struggle to gain independence from British rule. As the entire nation is all set to celebrate the 75th anniversary of its independence. On this special occasion, a look at the Indian movies that were released and loved by the Indian audience over seven decades ago. 

Looking back at the year when legends of Indian cinema, Dilip Kumar, Madhubala and others, were just (then) budding icons and their career was taking shape. From Dilip Kumar first major hit movie 'Jugnu', which grossed Rs 50 lacs to Madhubala first adult role as Ganga in 'Neel Kamal'.

Jugnu

Bollywood's Megastar Dilip Kumar was a budding star when  'Jugnu'  was released. The film become the highest-grossing Indian film of 1947 and was also the first major hit for Kumar as well. 

The musical romance film grossed ₹50 lakh in India, making it the highest-grossing Indian film of the historic year.

This was also the highest for any Indian film at the time until it was surpassed by 'Andaz', which had Dilip Kumar in the lead role along with Raj Kapoor and Nargis.

Do Bhai

'Do Bhai' was directed by Munshi Dil and starred Ulhas, Kamini Kaushal, Dipak Mukherjee in the lead roles. The movie was the second highest-grossing Indian film of Independence year (1947)/

Parwana

Starring some megastar of the yesteryear  K. L. Saigal, Suraiya, Najma. The music loaded drama 'Parwana' was released in February 1947 and was about Inder, played by K. L. Saigal, who is from a well-to-do family and considerate towards the poor and needy. This causes jealousy and misunderstandings in his life. The movie also performed well at the box office. 

Neel Kamal

Madhubala was known as one of the most beautiful actresses who graced the silver screen in the golden era of Indian cinema.

Known for her magnetic beauty, in 1947, at age 14, the evergreen actress made her debut as a lead star in the movie 'Neel Kamal' co-starring Raj Kapoor and Begum Para.

The movie revolves around two sisters who are separated in childhood. The film ₹2.5 million at the box office.

Mirza Sahiban

The freedom year romantic drama 'Mirza Sahiban' was much loved by the people. Starring Noor Jehan and Trilok Kapoor in the lead roles, the movie was a huge hit and was the fourth highest-grossing Indian film of 1947. 

Sajan

Filmistan produced movie 'Sajan' starred Ashok Kumar, Rehana in lead roles. The movie follows the story of a man Prakash, who is suffering from amnesia following a train accident.

The film performed well at the box office.

