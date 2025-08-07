/Independence Day 2025 weekend: Check these 7 best travel destinations near metro cities for a perfect getaway

Looking to celebrate this Independence Day long weekend, then these 7 travel destinations offer you history, culture, adventure and serenity to make the best of the freedom-filled weekend.
This year the Independence Day (Aug 15) falls on a Friday, giving you a golden chance to plan a weekend getaway. India's metro cities offer incredible destinations, with feasible travel distances to help you beat the city rush. These 7 travel destinations offer you history, culture, adventure and serenity to make the best of the freedom-filled weekend.
The tranquil city situated in Uttarakhand is a door to both spiritual solace and adventurous retreat in the foothills of the Himalayas. The place offers river rafting, bungee jumping, riverside cafes, ancient temples, Ganga Aarti at Triveni Ghat, delightful local cuisine and culture. A perfect weekend escape, if you live nearby or in Delhi.
The city of lakes, Udaipur, soaked in romance and Rajputana grandeur, sounds like a perfect option to celebrate this Independence Day. One can explore Lake Pichola, have a city palace tour and enjoy the sunset at Sajjangarh Fort to beat the urban chaos.
This place is a favourite hotspot for those living in Mumbai or Pune. The hill station adores itself in its true beauty in monsoons, offering waterfalls and misty valleys like a dreamy landscape. Trek to Rajmachi Fort, Bhushi Dam, and enjoy sipping chai (tea) with vada pav.
Located approximately 152 km away from Kolkata in Birbhum district, Shantiniketan is a soulful retreat steeped in Rabindranath Tagore's legacy and Bengali art. If you are into art and heritage, then take a tour of Visva-Bharati University, attend cultural performances and shop at local haats.
Coorg, often called the Scotland of India, offers lush green landscapes and aromatic coffee plantations in the Western Ghats of Karnataka. Take a pause from Bengaluru traffic and visit Abbey Falls, Namdroling Monastery and indulge in Coorgi cuisine. A serene getaway for the long Independence Day weekend.
A city rich in French legacy, Puducherry has enough to amaze visitors with its charm on the East Coast. Take a heritage walk in White Town, relax at Promenade beach, explore Shore Temple and Auroville. If you want to experience a mini France in India, then this is the place for you to visit.
A treasure trove of history and architecture, Neemrana Fort is a good weekend escape for those residing in Delhi or Jaipur. The fort now serves as a royal resort with rich heritage sites, greenery and panoramic views. Enjoy zip-lining, a fort tour, camel rides and a beautiful night sky.