/Independence Day 2025: THIS city ruled India for just one day — The forgotten capital's story

There are numerous interesting facts about Indian history. But this fact might surprise you, as during the British period, a city became the capital of India for just one day. Let's have a glance at the facts and discover the reason.
Prayagraj, earlier known as Allahabad, became the capital of India just for a day on January 4, 1858, during the British colonial period. This city holds a unique and significant place in history.
This city became the capital after the British successfully suppressed the Revolt of 1857, and on January 4, 1858, a grand ceremony was held in Minto Park (now Madan Mohan Malaviya Park), where the transfer of power from the East India Company to the British Crown was officially announced.
On that day, the event marked the end of the East India Company’s reign and the beginning of direct administration of the British Crown.
During this time, Queen Victoria’s Proclamation was announced, assuring equal treatment under British law and safeguarding Indian rights—though in reality, the British dominance grew stronger.
Beyond its brief stint as a capital, Allahabad emerged as an important political and cultural hub. It hosted several sessions of the Indian National Congress and was home to prominent leaders such as Motilal Nehru, Jawaharlal Nehru, and Lal Bahadur Shastri.