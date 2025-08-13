/Independence day 2025: THESE heroes defined India’s fight for freedom – check details inside

From non-violent protests to revolutionary acts, several freedom fighters shaped India's struggle for independence, overthrowing British rule. Here's the list of the top 7 leaders.
He was popular as the "Father of Indian Unrest," who gave the slogan "Swaraj is my birthright." He focused on education and nationalism to muster Indians against British control.
Rani Lakshmibai, also known as the Rani of Jhansi, was a key figure in the Indian Rebellion of 1857. She was the queen of the princely state of Jhansi and a prominent leader in the fight against British rule during the uprising that inspired others to resist colonial rule.
He was an influential Indian anti-colonial revolutionary, widely regarded as a national hero and martyr in India's struggle for independence from British rule. Singh protested against British oppression through direct action, including the bombing of the Central Legislative Assembly.
He was a leading Indian nationalist and freedom fighter who challenged British rule in India after founding the Indian National Army (INA) to fight for India's freedom through armed forces.
Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel was quite popular as the "Iron Man of India," who played a decisive role in consolidating princely states after the independence of India. Along with consolidating states, he also led the Bardoli Satyagraha against excessive taxation in Gujarat.
Nehru was the first prime minister and education minister of India, who helped shape the independence of the country. He also worked to set up the Constitution of the nation with the greatest leaders, like Mahatma Gandhi and Dr. B.R. Ambedkar.
Mahatma Gandhi is also known as the "Father of the Nation," who led India's non-violent resistance against British rule, including the Champaran Satyagraha, Quit India Movement, and Salt March that inspired Indians to unite for independence.