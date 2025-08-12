From KD Jadhav to Swapnil Kusale, meet India’s 5 unsung Olympic heroes who made the nation proud in post-independence era. We have also picked athletes like Karnam Malleswari, Mirabai Chanu and Yogeshwar Dutt.
In the 1952 Summer Olympics in Helsinki, Khashaba Dadasaheb Jadhav (better known as KD Jadhav) won a bronze medal in wrestling. Defeating wrestlers from Canada, Mexico and Germany, he won a bronze medal on 23 July 1952, thereby creating history by becoming Independent India's first individual medal winner. India won’t win another individual Olympic medal until 1996, when Leander Paes won bronze in men’s singles lawn tennis.
Born in Voosavanipetain, Andhra Pradesh, Karnam Malleswari scripted history on multiple levels when she won a bronze medal in weightlifting in the 2000 Sydney Olympics. Malleswari became the first Indian woman to win an Olympic medal, inspiring a generation of female Indian athletes.
In 2008, Abhinav Bindra wrote his name forever in the Indian sports folklore after winning a gold medal in shooting. This was the first time India won an individual gold medal at the Olympics, ending the nation’s 28-year drought for the top honour.
In the 2024 Paris Olympics, Manu Bhaker scripted history as she won bronze medals in not one but two events. Manu first won a bronze medal in the 10-metre air pistol event, followed by a medal in the 10-metre air pistol teams event. With this, she became just the third Indian and second Indian to win multiple individual Olympic medals after Sushil Kumar and PV Sindhu.
Born in Kolhapur, Swapnil Kusale was an unknown quantity when he won a bronze medal in the 2024 Paris Olympics. He won a bronze medal in the 50 metre rifle three positions event, having come through a non-sporting background and helped inspire a generation.