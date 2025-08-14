/Independence Day 2025: Indian Cricketers who played for Pakistan post partition

As India celebrates its 79th Independence Day on Friday (Aug 15), it’s time we look at the Indian cricketers, who at some point in their careers also represented Pakistan.
The left-handed batter, Gul Mohammad, is among a small band of cricketers who have played for both India and Pakistan. Born in Lahore (United India) in 1921, Gul made his Test debut for India against England at Lord’s during pre-independence (1946). He played eight Tests for India until 1952, with his last game for India coming against Pakistan in Lucknow.
Post partition, Mohammad moved to Pakistan, for whom he played just one match, against Australia at the National Stadium in Karachi in 1956. He helped his team win the game with an unbeaten 39, but never played for Pakistan again.
Another name on this unique list was a left-arm batter and bowler named Abdul Hafeez (until he played for India till 1947), who later captained Pakistan in their first Test (in 1952 against India) and was known as Abdul Hafeez Kardar. For India, he played three Tests since making his debut on the away England tour in 1946, scoring 80 runs in total.
After switching the sides, Kardar captained Pakistan in their maiden Test against his former team and country. For Pakistan, he played 23 Tests, scoring 847 runs with five fifties to his name.
The last of the only three players ever to play for both India and Pakistan, all-rounder Amir Elahi, made his India debut against Australia during the 1947 Test at the SCG. His maiden Test came just a few months after India became an independent nation, with his tenure with the Indian Team lasting just one game before he decided to play for Pakistan.
Like Kardar, Elahi was also part of Pakistan’s first-ever Test against India in Delhi in 1952, debuting for Pakistan at 44. He played five Tests for Pakistan, all against India, scoring 82 and picking seven wickets.